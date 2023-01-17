INDUS INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH FOUNDATION (IIRF) AMERICAN LAUNCHES WEBINAR SERIES PROMOTING U.S. AND INDIA PARTNERSHIP

Indus International Research Foundation

IIRF America holds its first webinar on “US-India Collaboration, An Outlook for 2023” in collaboration with World Trade Center Utah

"IIRF America's webinar series fosters economic collaboration between the United States and India. We bring resources together removing barriers for U.S. and India companies to expand their presence." — Guru Sowle, President IIRF America

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDUS INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH FOUNDATION (IIRF) AMERICA LAUNCHES WEBINAR SERIES PROMOTING THE UNITED STATES AND INDIA PARTNERSHIP

THE WORLD TRADE CENTER UTAH SHARES ITS INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM FOR INDIAN COMPANIES TO LOCATE TO UTAH. UTAH EMERGES AS A TOP DESTINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION.

IIRF America supports the strategic partnership between the oldest and largest democracies, the U.S. and India. IIRF America brings people together for world security and economic stability.

IIRF American launches its webinar series to promote cross-continent industry growth through strategic international expansion. IIRF American in partnership with the World Trade Center (WTC) Utah, opens the webinar US-India Collaboration, An Outlook for 2023 on January 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CET, 8:30 a.m. MST or 21:00 IST (India Standard Time). The webinar explores the U.S. and India collaboration focusing on the economics of business expansion to the U.S. and Utah, as well as, legal considerations and migration. People interested can RSVP to usaffairs@indusresearch.in or join directly with Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83069865510?pwd=VzEzNktEWWw2UWFVekhZWnVDWUw3QT09

”Utah’s state motto, Industry, dates back to 1959. We prove it every day, Forbes ranks Utah as one of the top three States in the U.S. for conducting business. Utah’s appeal for international companies stems from a strong business climate. Utah’s fastest-growing GDP, new international airport and Delta hub, high quality of life, and young, booming, multilingual workforce make the State of Utah a top choice for international expansion. We check all the boxes,” states David Carlebach, COO & Managing Director of the World Trade Center (WTC) Utah.

Speakers:

Guru Sowle, President, IIRF America

Lt. General CA Krishnan, Board of Advisors IIRF

David Carlebach, COO & Managing Director, WTC Utah

Jonathan Bench, International Attorney, Board Member WTC Utah

Mary Louise Luczkowski, IIRF America Board of Directors

Dr. Venus Jain, IIRF Board of Governors

“Based on my personal and professional interactions, I can think of no better long-term partnership to forge more closely than between India and the U.S., conveys Bench.

“IIRF America’s webinar series fosters economic collaboration between the United States and India. We are bringing in resources to help remove barriers for U.S. and India Companies to expand their presence across these two democracies,” affirms Sowle.

About World Trade Center Utah

World Trade Center Utah is a private, nonprofit organization that’s mission is to accelerate international growth for Utah companies through our global network, programs, and services. Officially joining the World Trade Center Association in 2007, the organization has helped companies throughout the state actualize their global potential and was recognized with the 2021 President’s “E” Award for Export Service — the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. For more information, visit wtcutah.comwtcutah.com or follow @WTCUtah on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About IIRF America

Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF), an International Think Tank, is a global network of scholars and professionals providing insightful and fresh perspectives on global trends. IIRF expansion into the U.S., IIRF America, supports the principles of the oldest and largest democracies of the world, India and The United States of America. The common values and shared interests of both countries open up a new world of collaboration and vibrant exchange of ideas and solutions to today’s most challenging problems. IIRF America works in concert with other cultural organizations, research entities, partnerships, governments, and industries to bring to the forefront independent, scholarly, and scientific thought leadership. Raising the focus on our greatest collective challenges gives voice to purposeful, conscious innovation.

