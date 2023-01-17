Max El Mann Arazi: Tendencies in AI in the Construction Industry
By automating core processes, contractors can free up employees to manage projects and make decisions that are more strategic and strategic”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in the construction industry right now. AI is transforming industries across the board, and construction isn’t immune to this trend. As construction-specific AI software becomes more advanced, it can be used to make operations run more efficiently and effectively, as well as streamline processes and reduce costs. This article explores how AI is transforming the construction industry, what challenges this poses for contractors and how contractors can embrace AI in their business model.
Why is AI Important for the Construction Industry?
In the early 2000s, Accenture (https://www.accenture.com/cz-en/insightsnew/industrial/people-meet-william-ruh) studied how AI could transform the construction industry. AI could help the industry save $2.1 billion in operational costs, while improving productivity by 20%. This is in line with Accenture’s other cost reduction prediction models, which find that AI can lead to a reduction in operational costs of up to 50%. The main benefit of AI for the construction industry is its potential to reduce operational costs. Construction has many costs that are fixed and have little variance such as labor, materials and equipment. "AI can help reduce these fixed costs by automating certain processes and functions so that fewer people are hired to directly perform the same activities" says the expert Max El Mann Arazi
Current state of AI in construction: where we are, and where we should go from here.
The construction industry is one of the earliest adopters of AI, and the technology’s impact is significant. However, there are still a few hurdles that need to be cleared to make AI a more important part of the construction process. Construction AI is still in its early stages, and there are a few key challenges that must be overcome before it can be used more effectively. These include: - Lack of Standardization: The use of different AI platforms means that data and processes are not standardized across the industry. This causes unnecessary complexity and means that AI is misused or underutilized. - Lack of Awareness: The majority of construction firms are still ignorant of AI and what it can achieve. This means that they are unlikely to adopt it in the near future. - Lack of Integration: The construction industry as a whole is currently fragmented. This is bad news for AI, as it is only successful if all the data is available to be used. - Lack of Trust: The construction industry, like many others across the world, is wary of trusting AI with sensitive and important tasks. This means that AI is unlikely to be fully embraced by the industry.
Benefits of AI in Construction
AI can help boost productivity and operational efficiency. It can also improve the quality of construction works and help a construction firm manage its operations more effectively. A construction company using AI can anticipate demand and schedule projects better, while also reducing costs and improving construction quality. AI can be used to predict the need for maintenance, schedule and manage resources and staff, optimize the use of equipment and reduce risk and errors. There are numerous benefits of AI in construction that can be used to boost productivity and make operations run more efficiently. These include: - Predictive Maintenance: AI can be used to predict when construction works will need maintenance so that equipment does not need to be taken offline. This can prevent delays to projects and ensure that ongoing works are not interrupted. - Project Scheduling: AI can be used to schedule projects more accurately, especially when planning for weather conditions and the availability of resources. This can result in less time spent waiting for resources and reduced project cost. - Resource Management: AI can be used to manage human resources better, especially when managing workers’ compensation and health and safety risks. This can help to optimize the use of staff, reduce costs and ensure that workers are provided with the safest possible tasks. - Risk Management: AI can be used to reduce the risk of errors while managing projects and resources. This can help to ensure that projects are not delayed or cost more than expected. - Asset Management: AI can be used to track assets and make sure that they are managed properly and are kept in good condition. This can help to ensure that resources are not wasted on unnecessary work. - Data Analysis: AI can be used to analyze data and make decisions based on this analysis. This can be used to make decisions about where to invest and where to make cuts.
Challenges with AI in Construction
There are a number of challenges that must be overcome before AI can be fully adopted in the construction industry. These include: - Lack of Standardization: A lack of standardized data and processes means that AI is unlikely to be fully adopted. This does not have to be a problem, as the construction industry can be in charge of standardizing its processes and data. - Lack of Awareness: The biggest challenge for construction AI is that it is not readily accepted by the industry. This can be overcome by educating construction managers on AI and the benefits it can provide. - Lack of Integration: The construction industry is currently fragmented, which makes AI difficult to implement. This can be resolved by standardizing data and processes across the industry. - Lack of Trust: The construction industry has a reputation for being a high-risk industry that is risky to trust with sensitive tasks. This has to be overcome by showing that AI is trustworthy and effective.
How can contractors leverage AI?
The construction industry is ripe for the implementation of AI. Most existing processes involve manual work that can be automated and that can be best used with AI. This includes data collection and analysis, project scheduling, resource allocation and risk management. As AI becomes more widespread across the industry, the benefits will be felt by all parties involved in the construction process. The best option for contractors is to use AI to automate core processes such as data collection, scheduling, resource allocation and risk management. For example, a contractor’s construction management software can be used to automatically collect project data, including resources and cost breakdowns. This data can then be used to schedule and manage projects more effectively. "By automating core processes, contractors can free up employees to manage projects and make decisions that are more strategic and strategic" says Andre El Mann Arazi
Conclusion
Construction is one of the first industries to fully adopt AI, and the resulting improvements can be seen across all aspects of the industry. In the near future, AI will be commonplace in operations, allowing contractors to schedule and manage projects more effectively. The use of AI may also reduce costs, improve quality, and boost productivity. The most successful contractors will be those that can leverage the technology to its full potential.
