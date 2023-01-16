Jacobo Bazbaz: Insurance for Airlines and new tendencies
It’s a lot like a liability insurance policy, but instead of being sued for damages, prepare to be sued for the cost of replacing the disrupted operations”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An airline is only as safe as the insurance that covers potential risks. The cost of insuring an aircraft, crew, employees and inventory is one of the most significant costs for an airline. Depending on a carrier’s risk profile, insuring an airline can be expensive. However, there are many different types of insurance available to help offset these costs and protect a company from risk.
— Jacobo Bazbaz
What is insurance for an airline?
Airline insurance covers risks associated With operating a business. The main types of insurance an airline needs are liability, aircraft and operational. Insurance is the financial protection that covers a company against financial losses if the company is sued. For example, if a customer sues an airline and wins a judgement against a company, then the airline insurance will pay the judgement. There are a lot of different types of insurances an airline can buy, so we will break it down by the most common types of insurance an airline buys. Flight Insurance Flight insurance covers the cost of cancelling a flight. This is very common in scheduled airline operations. In other words, if a flight is delayed, it’s not covered by insurance. If a flight is cancelled, it’s not covered by insurance either. So have to find another way to get the passenger on the next flight. Operational Insurance Operational insurance protects a company from losses due to a lawsuit. Common examples of losses that can result from a lawsuit include, but are not limited to, the following: paying a judgement, fines, settlements, or damages. Operational insurance to protect a company in the event of a major disruption in operations. Aircraft Insurance Aircraft insurance protects an airline’s aircraft from damage, theft or accidental incidents, such as a bird hitting the plane. The typical amount that is covered on an aircraft insurance policy depends on the carrier. When buying aircraft insurance, companies need to be very specific about what is being insuring. A lot of people don’t know that a company can insure staff’s salaries and benefits. Airlines also can also insure the value of the inventory. Employee Benefit and Property Insurance Employee benefit and property insurance protects the company’s assets, such as the company’s computer systems, office equipment and even the furniture in the office. A lot of people think that employee benefit and property insurance is unnecessary, but it’s important to have both. If a company’s computer systems are damaged due to a lawsuit, then companies have a lot of trouble getting employees to work because their paychecks won’t go out normally. It’s important to make sure computer systems aren’t covered by computer insurance, because if they are, then don’t have to reimburse a lot of money out of pocket. The same goes for the office furniture. Make sure there’s a clause in insurance policy that states that the company is responsible for paying for the damage.
Flight Insurance
Flight insurance protects a company against the cost of cancelling a flight or for the cost of a flight delay. Typically, the amount of money a company has to pay out of pocket will depend on the length of the delay. For example, if a flight is delayed by an hour, then a company will have to pay for the cost of an additional hour of flying. To calculate the cost of an hour of flying, have to add the base rate of the plane, the cost of fuel, the cost of the pilot and the cost of the navigator. So, if each one of those costs $15 per hour, then a company have to pay $45 per hour. If a flight is scheduled to cover 3,500 miles, then an airline have to pay $12.50 per mile. So an airline have to pay the $12.50 per mile, plus whatever cost of fuel, pilot and navigator is covered by a flight insurance.
Operational Insurance
Operational insurance protects a company from losses due to a disruption in operations. Common examples of disruptions include but are not limited to, a power outage, disruption in the supply chain, a terminal closure or a major disruption in operations, such as a tornado or hurricane. If a major disturbance hits andoperations are severely disrupted, thenbe covered by operational insurance. "It’s a lot like a liability insurance policy, but instead of being sued for damages, prepare to be sued for the cost of replacing the disrupted operations" says the expert Jacobo Bazbaz
Liability Insurance
Liability insurance protects a company from liability caused by employees or by a third party. The typical amount that is covered on a liability insurance policy depends on the carrier. Liability insurance covers the cost of paying damages caused by employees or by a third party if a company are sued for negligence. This is very common in scheduled airline operations, because a lot of times, an airline will hire an outside company to clean the planes. If the contractor causes an accident and the customer is injured, then the policy will pay for the damages. However, if the customer sues an airline, then the policy will cover the damages.
Summary
Flight insurance protects a company from the cost of canceling a flight or for the cost of a flight delay. Aircraft insurance protects a company’s aircraft from damage, theft or accidental incidents, such as a bird hitting the plane. Operational insurance protects a company from disruptions in operations. Liability insurance protects a company from liability caused by their employees or by a third party. And lastly, liability insurance covers the cost of paying damages caused by an accident or a lawsuit. These are the main types of insurance an airline needs, but there are others that can help protect a company from certain types of risk. For example, there is business interruption insurance that protects a company from being out of business for a certain period of time. And there is public liability insurance that protects a company from a third party if they cause damages.
