Charting New Territory: iNav4u Develops First A.I. Powered Primary Navigation System for Boats
iNav4u, manufacturer of advanced marine electronics systems, is pleased to announce Wayfinder, the world’s first primary navigational system for boats.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iNav4u, manufacturer of advanced marine electronics systems, is pleased to announce the release of Wayfinder, the world’s first primary navigational system for boats.
Wayfinder is an automated situational awareness system which actively and continuously monitors data coming from a boat’s existing onboard electronic instruments or multifunctional display and combines it with artificial intelligence (AI). The Wayfinder system sends real-time notifications, alerts, and alarms to any compatible smart device, phone, monitor or on-board touch screen or display.
“The future of marine electronics is here, a single smart primary navigational system to interact with everything and everyone on a boat in a smart meaningful way,” says iNav4u CEO Olivier Hendrikx. “Wayfinder does this by acting as a marine vessel’s onboard computer recording and computing sensor data, performance, condition and communications while underway.”
Leading companies in the marine electronics market including Raymarine, Navico, Garmin, and Furuno offer marine instruments and multifunctional displays that show data such as wind speed, speed through water, water depth etc. However, the data displayed on these instruments must still be interpreted by the end-user, leaving a potential significant margin of error.
The Wayfinder system, modelled on modern aircraft flight systems, gathers and computes data into meaningful information with real-time notifications, alerts, alarms, voice prompts, and suggestions for course of action or improvement. Wayfinder is the enterprise application for boats. One single system to monitor everything on your boat at a glance.
By removing the human error factor iNav4u’s Wayfinder is making boating smarter, safer and simpler for captains and crew so they can spend more time enjoying the experience and less time watching and monitoring for worrisome changes in conditions.
“The Wayfinder system will be a gamechanger,” adds Hendrikx. “It will become the new standard onboard all marine vessels. It’s what we strive for - smart, simple, and safe.”
Watch our FaceBook Live Event Today:
Iain and Brioni Cameron from the YouTube Channel Red Seas will be coming to you via Facebook live from their Catamaran in Panama. Iain and Briony have had Wayfinder on their boat for the last year and are ready to show you around the system and demonstrate what it can do.
To see how Wayfinder works - check out this latest video from Red Seas.
BIG NEWS! OUR SECRET REVEALED! Wayfinder by iNav4U [Ep62 RED SEAS] - YouTube
A live chat with Iain and Brioni will be open for anyone looking to ask questions or learn how Wayfinder has helped them in their journeys around the world.
Introduction to Wayfinder
January 16th, 10pm AST (9 pm EST, 6pm PST, 2 am GMT)
https://fb.me/e/2kFL3B6cd
Wayfinder is available for purchase and to learn more about the product or to order your system today – simply visit: www.iNav4u.com
