Veteran Owned Skyhunter Outfitters Launches Hog Hunting Packages in Oklahoma
US Marine Brandi Rector Offers Hog Hunting From Helicopters
We are excited to provide hog hunting as a fun and memorable experience for anyone that loves aviation, hunting, and a new challenge”VALLIANT, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need a unique experience for a birthday or an anniversary?
— Brandi Rector
Veteran owned Skyhunter Outfitters has added a new service to their helicopter packages. CEO Brandi Rector recently launched a hunting package where she will fly clients in a Bell 206 L3 and let them hunt wild hogs. Brandi is the CEO of the only female owned hog hunting company in the United States. Brandi served in the US Marines until 2014 as a helicopter mechanic and eventually earned her pilot’s license.
Brandi bought Skyhunter in 2021 to continue her love of aviation. She started in the field of hog hunting and then expanded to skydiving and aerial tours. She moved her company to Oklahoma along the Texas border, conveniently located 2.5 hours from the Dallas/Ft Worth area.
Helicopter hog hunting, also known as aerial hunting, is a method of hunting wild pigs from the air using a helicopter. Helicopter hog hunting is an effective way to control wild hog populations. Wild hogs can cause significant damage to crops and property, and their numbers can quickly become overwhelming if not controlled. Aerial hunting allows hunters to quickly locate and target large numbers of hogs, which can help keep their populations in check.
It is also a highly efficient method of hunting. Hogs are fast and elusive animals, and they can be difficult to hunt on foot. Using a helicopter, hunters can quickly cover large areas of land, making it easier to locate and target them.
Skyhunter practices ethical hunting practices that minimize environmental impact and support local farmers.
