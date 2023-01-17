Broker Asheville of Keller Williams Professionals Co- Hosts Share the Warmth Coat Drive
EINPresswire.com/ -- Broker Asheville of Keller Williams Professionals is partnering with The Kim Winters Team at Movement Mortgage and Goosmann Rose Colvard & Cramer, P.A. Attorneys At Law to host the Share the Warmth Coat Drive.
Running now through February 3rd, the coat drive is on behalf of Homeward Bound, an organization that works to prevent and end homelessness in the community through permanent housing and support.
“It is imperative that we, as a community, come together to support our community members that are less fortunate," - shares Bre Powers, Buyers Agent Specialist for Broker Asheville. "During these brutally cold months in Asheville, it is the least we can do to make sure warm jackets are easily accessible for those who need them.”
To help those in need, please donate new or gently used winter wear, including hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, coasts, and muffs. The drive is also collecting welcome home donations, including both hygiene products (toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and more) and cleaning supplies (all-purpose cleaner, window cleaner, paper towels, dishwashing soap, and more).
Donations are accepted at the following locations in Asheville:
Goosmann Rose Colvard & Cramer, P.A. Attorneys At Law
2 Town Square Blvd, Suite 340, Asheville, NC 28803
Goosmann Rose Colvard & Cramer, P.A. Attorneys At Law
68 N. Main Street, Weaverville, NC 28787
Keller Williams Asheville NC
86 Asheland Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Broker Asheville of Keller Williams
53 Asheland Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
The Kim Winters Team at Movement Mortgage
84 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Goosmann Rose Colvard & Cramer, P.A. Attorneys At Law
77 Central Avenue, #H, Asheville, NC 28801
Additionally, participants can drop off donations at 68 North Main Street in Weaverville.
About Broker Asheville of Keller Williams Professionals
Broker Asheville is a dedicated team of friends and families that have made it their goal to do good business and do it well. Composed of buyer agents, list agents, administrators, and a marketing manager, Broker Asheville is equipped to take their clients from house hunt to closing day and beyond. They focus on making the entire process as easy as possible through designated process management and each team member specializing in their part of the system.
About Homeward Bound
Homeward Bound believes that housing is a human right, integral to self-worth and dignity. The organization achieves its mission of preventing and ending homelessness using the evidence-based national best practice Housing First approach. Housing First is a proven approach to reducing homelessness and outperforms other approaches. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) states, “Study after study has shown that Housing First yields higher housing retention rates, drives significant reductions in the use of costly crisis services and institutions, and helps people achieve better health and social outcomes.”
