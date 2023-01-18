Kitay Law Offices to Partner with Reading Fightin Phils in 2023 and Beyond

Kitay Law Offices is The Law Firm With a Heart, serving our community for over 25 years The Reading Fightin Phils have deep roots in the community, providing affordable and family-friendly entertainment to all Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices. He has been protecting and fighting for his clients for over 25 years.

Kitay Law Offices announces a new partnership with the Reading Fightin Phils. Both organizations are committed to supporting local charities and causes.

We will continue this commitment right here at home with the Reading Fightin Phils. Our partnership will strengthen the bond with our local community.” — Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitay Law Offices is thrilled to announce a new and exciting partnership with the Reading Fightin Phils beginning with the 2023 season. We are proud to join forces with an organization that is so deeply rooted in our community and invested in giving back.The Reading Fightin Phils are one of the longest-standing iconic sports organizations in the region. We have been impressed by their commitment to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment while remaining committed to supporting local charities, businesses and causes. As such, we feel that this partnership is an excellent match.The Reading Fightin Phils, also known as the Reading Phillies, participate in many different initiatives throughout the year. Baseballtown Charities, for example, aims to teach life lessons that you can learn through baseball. Another program, Rip It For Life, seeks to provide high-quality baseball training to underprivileged youth who may not otherwise have access.For over 25 years, Kitay Law Offices has been dedicated to serving clients throughout central and eastern Pennsylvania. "We will continue this commitment right here at home with the Reading Fightin Phils," says Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices. "Our partnership will strengthen the bond with our local community and help ensure that everyone has access to high-quality legal services."As partners, Kitay Law Offices is excited to join the Reading Fightin Phils in providing support, resources, and entertainment to our local community. While the 2023 season is right around the corner, we hope to make an impact that lasts for generations to come.About Kitay Law Offices:At Kitay Law Offices, our mission is to advocate for those who cannot protect themselves. We represent the people, not corporations. Our practice focuses on Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Criminal & DUI Defense, and Immigration matters. Importantly, our staff is fully bilingual in both English and Spanish, so we can easily communicate with our clients in their native language.

