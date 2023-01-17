Fleet Farming: Orlando’s #1 Edible Gardening Program, Hosts Plant Sale for Orlando
Fleet Farming began in 2014 created by the community during a sustainability think / do event called The IDEAS Hive.
— Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle Roberson
Since then, Fleet Farming has had international press including a National Geographic Documentary focusing on Fleet Farming as a solution to the local food crisis. Now, as Fleet Farming continues to lead the lawns-to-farms agricultural movement in Central Florida, the program is hosting plant sales at their headquarters and nursery in West Orlando!
“The local food movement is crucial to combat climate change,” said Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle Roberson.
“At our nursery, we not only sell low-maintenance, edible plants, fruiting trees, and herbs so you can grow your own food at home, we also sell Florida-friendly ornamental plants that encourage pollinators and other beneficial insects to repopulate our beautiful City of Orlando, and help our edible plants grow. We have it all at our nursery! Come visit us and we’ll teach you all about the plants you want to grow.”
Fleet Farming Plant Sale
Where: Fleet Farming Headquarters at 1030 W Kaley Ave Orlando, FL 32805
When: Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10 am - 3 pm
What’s for sale:
Plant starts: Aloe, American Wild Mint, Black-Seeded Simpson Lettuce , Bok Choy, Dinosaur Kale, Everglades Tomato, Flat-Leaf Parsley, Japanese Mustard Green, Joi Choy, Okra, Pak Choi, Red Russian Kale, Rosemary, Ruby Chard, Siberian Kale, Strawberry, Surinam Spinach, Tatsoi, Toilet Paper Mint , Tokyo Bekana, Toscano Kale, Trilogy Bean, Tulsi aka Holy Basil, Yellow Centriflor Tomato
Fruiting trees: Banana, Fig, Jamaican Cherry, Loquat, Mango, Peach, Peanut Butter Fruit
Pollinators: African Blue Basil, Powderpuff Mimosa
Fleet Farming is a program of IDEAS For Us, an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.
Fleet Farming is a non-profit urban agriculture program of IDEAS For Us that transforms the average American lawn into a bio-verse, productive micro farms and edible gardens.
Our mission is to empower all generations to grow food to increase local food accessibility.
