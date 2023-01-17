Fleet Farming: Orlando’s #1 Edible Gardening Program, Hosts Plant Sale for Orlando

Fleet Farming - Orlando - IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) - Advancing Environmental Action Worldwide

Fleet Farming Orlando

IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) - Advancing Environmental Action Worldwide

IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) logo

Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle, tending to some Japanese Mustard Greens, Everglades Tomatoes, and African Blue Basil, all Central Florida-friendly varieties! Danielle is a wealth of knowledge on growing low-maintenance, edible plants, fruit trees

Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle, tending to some Japanese Mustard Greens, Everglades Tomatoes, and African Blue Basil, all Central Florida-friendly varieties! Danielle is a wealth of knowledge on growing low-maintenance, edible plants, fruit trees

Fleet Farming began in 2014 created by the community during a sustainability think / do event called The IDEAS Hive.

We have it all at our nursery! Come visit us and we’ll teach you all about the plants you want to grow”
— Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle Roberson
ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Farming began in 2014 created by the community during a sustainability think / do event called The IDEAS Hive.

Since then, Fleet Farming has had international press including a National Geographic Documentary focusing on Fleet Farming as a solution to the local food crisis. Now, as Fleet Farming continues to lead the lawns-to-farms agricultural movement in Central Florida, the program is hosting plant sales at their headquarters and nursery in West Orlando!

“The local food movement is crucial to combat climate change,” said Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle Roberson.

“At our nursery, we not only sell low-maintenance, edible plants, fruiting trees, and herbs so you can grow your own food at home, we also sell Florida-friendly ornamental plants that encourage pollinators and other beneficial insects to repopulate our beautiful City of Orlando, and help our edible plants grow. We have it all at our nursery! Come visit us and we’ll teach you all about the plants you want to grow.”

Fleet Farming Plant Sale
Where: Fleet Farming Headquarters at 1030 W Kaley Ave Orlando, FL 32805
When: Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10 am - 3 pm
What’s for sale:

Plant starts: Aloe, American Wild Mint, Black-Seeded Simpson Lettuce , Bok Choy, Dinosaur Kale, Everglades Tomato, Flat-Leaf Parsley, Japanese Mustard Green, Joi Choy, Okra, Pak Choi, Red Russian Kale, Rosemary, Ruby Chard, Siberian Kale, Strawberry, Surinam Spinach, Tatsoi, Toilet Paper Mint , Tokyo Bekana, Toscano Kale, Trilogy Bean, Tulsi aka Holy Basil, Yellow Centriflor Tomato

Fruiting trees: Banana, Fig, Jamaican Cherry, Loquat, Mango, Peach, Peanut Butter Fruit

Pollinators: African Blue Basil, Powderpuff Mimosa

Fleet Farming is a program of IDEAS For Us, an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA.

Fleet Farming is a non-profit urban agriculture program of IDEAS For Us that transforms the average American lawn into a bio-verse, productive micro farms and edible gardens.

Our mission is to empower all generations to grow food to increase local food accessibility.

Public Relations
IDEAS For Us / Fleet Farming
+1 (929) 269-3276
katie.debari@ideasforus.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Fleet Farming: Orlando’s #1 Edible Gardening Program, Hosts Plant Sale for Orlando

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Relations
IDEAS For Us / Fleet Farming
+1 (929) 269-3276 katie.debari@ideasforus.org
Company/Organization
Faceless Technologies
999 18th Street Suite 3000
Denver, Colorado, 80202
United States
+1 303-357-2375
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Full Service Marketing Firm Providing Complete Marketing Plans/Campaigns and: Graphic Design, Printing, Direct Mail, Social Media Marketing, Public Relations, Multimedia and everything that a business needs to assist in creating success.

More From This Author
IDEAS For Us, Orlando’s Premiere Environmental Organization, Partners with Local Sustainable Brand, We Are Kind
Fleet Farming: Orlando’s #1 Edible Gardening Program, Hosts Plant Sale for Orlando
“Single Story” by Ingrid Restemayer Art Exhibition opening at Susan Hensel Gallery
View All Stories From This Author