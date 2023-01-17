Lyric Health Announces New Partnership With MDsave

Lyric Health Virtual Primary Care

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyric Health, the award-winning virtual primary care company, is excited to announce our new partnership with MDsave, the nation’s leading online medical service platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent, transactable, and affordable healthcare.

With this new partnership, Lyric Health will expand our virtual primary care and dedicated care coordination capabilities. Lyric’s patients and employer partners will have access to MDsave’s national directly-contracted network, which spans over 5,000 providers and offers 2,000 distinct procedures across 30 specialties. Employers and patients can access these fully-bundled services through Lyric’s intuitive platform and MDsave’s patented workflows.

Lyric Health, a division of MyTelemedicine, now services over five million patients nationwide, providing fully integrated virtual urgent and primary care, behavioral health, dermatology, MSK, second opinion, and labs wrapped around its round-the-clock team of care coordinators supporting patients’ healthcare journeys. “With this new partnership, we are thrilled to access such impressive, more affordable critical services for all the patients we care for through a seamless integration between our two platforms,” said Wayne Orchard, Partner & Executive Vice-President of MyTelemedicine.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Lyric Health and the expansion of our footprint within the virtual patient care realm,” says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer MDsave. “This partnership will allow patients and employers alike to access fully-bundled, transactable healthcare services in a consumer-friendly manner.”



About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is an award-winning virtual care provider that enables third parties to integrate and offer customized white-label telehealth services. More than five million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through their brands Lyric Health, Access a Doctor, and GoLexi Pet Telehealth brands. J.D. Power recognized us in 2021 and 2022 as a top telehealth service provider and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. For more information, visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

About MDsave

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation’s leading online medical service platform connecting providers, employers, and consumers to fully bundled, transactable, high-quality healthcare at fair, transparent prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers through bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave’s patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders, minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com.