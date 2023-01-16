Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Improve Air Quality in Semi-Trucks (CTK-2965)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I wanted a better way to improve air quality while I'm on the road," said an inventor from Southaven, Miss., "so I invented the WYNN HUMIDIFIER."

The patent-pending invention fights uncomfortable congestion of the throat, nose, head, and chest which improves comfort and health conditions, particularly for those who suffer from asthma, allergies, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments. This makes travel more enjoyable with clear air passage to the lungs. It also reduces static electricity, keeping hair and skin from drying out. Overall, it would help a truck driver to focus and concentrate on traffic and the highway instead of sinus problems, thereby enhancing travel safety. It is also convenient, easy to use and maintain.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

