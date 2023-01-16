Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Sackville
SACKVILLE, NB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding green infrastructure with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, and Dr. Jean-Paul Boudreau, President and Vice-Chancellor of Mount Allison University.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
2:30 p.m. AST
|
|
|
Location:
|
Owens Art Gallery
|
|
61 York Street
|
|
Sackville, New Brunswick
|
|
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c9326.html