Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Sackville

SACKVILLE, NB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding green infrastructure with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, and Dr. Jean-Paul Boudreau, President and Vice-Chancellor of Mount Allison University.

Date:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 


Time:

2:30 p.m. AST


Location:

Owens Art Gallery

61 York Street

Sackville, New Brunswick


