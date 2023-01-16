Melissa D. Shah, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Submit Release
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa D. Shah, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as a Vascular Surgeon.              

Dr. Shah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology at Brown University in 1999 and her Doctor of Medicine degree at Albany Medical College in 2005. She completed her residency in General Surgery at Boston Medical Center in 2010 and a Fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Albany Medical Center in 2012. She is board-certified in Vascular Surgery and General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Shah has practiced at Albany Med Vascular Group for more than 20 years. According to Dr. Shah, the medical clinic, co-founded by Dr. Shah's father, is the largest provider of vascular surgery in the northeastern United States. She notes that the world-renowned team of physicians are experts in traditional open surgery and minimally invasive procedures that treat an extensive range of problems affecting the circulatory system. Today, many procedures pioneered by the Albany Med Vascular Group team are considered standard of care.

Dr. Shah is considered an expert in arterial balloon angioplasty; stent placement; endovascular aortic aneurysm repairs; open thoracic and abdominal aneurysm repairs; dialysis access placement; varicose veins; and arterial insufficiency. She also works with her patients to help them manage chronic blood vessel conditions.

According to Dr. Shah, she is a soldier in her field who is ready to tackle any obstacles that stand in the way of her patients' good health and access to best-in-class care. She hopes to help train a new generation of medical professionals who will learn to develop and deliver more optimal levels of care.

In her spare time, Dr. Shah enjoys spending time with her five-year-old Pomeranian and following Formula One automobile racing.

