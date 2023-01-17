Better Me Fitness And Performance: Changing The Way North Texans Get Fit

Kwan Sadler teaching a class at Better Me Fitness and Performance Member Working Up A Sweat At Better Me Fitness and Performance Kwan Sadler Demonstrating Proper Squat Technique During Class at Better Me Fitness and Performance

Better Me Fitness & Performance is changing the way people get healthy. Based in Aubrey, TX this gym is dedicated to supporting members live their best lives.

AUBREY, TEXAS, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Me Fitness and Performance is changing the way people get healthy. Based in Aubrey, Texas, this gym is dedicated to not only creating healthy bodies but also healthy minds.

“We are not just creating a gym, but helping people become the best version of themselves”, said co-founder Kwan Sadler. “We not only work the body through our classes but the mind through recitation of our creed, book clubs, and daily text affirmations.”

The gym’s philosophy is wrapped up in their credo which is recited by students at the end of every class:

"I am on a never-ending journey to becoming better today than I was yesterday. Everyday!

I will always find ways to overcome any obstacles that challenge me. I am in control of myself.

I will not condone fear. It is self created and I can remove it.

I will lead and inspire others to live their lives more fully everyday.

There is always a way, and I will make it so. I will always keep pushing to be a better version of myself."

THE FOUNDERS JOURNEY TOWARDS HEALTH

Founders Kwan Sadler and Alisha Moore have both struggled through their own journeys to find their best selves.

2018 was a transformational year for co-founder Kwan Sadler. A few years out of college the former athlete found himself 50 pounds overweight with high blood pressure and pre-diabetes. With two boys and a wife at home he knew that he needed to make some lifestyle changes. He took a long look at his family’s history of unhealthy patterns and decided to change his own mindset and outlook on life. In that process, he found a deep calling to help others. He became an ACE Certified Trainer and started training and inspiring others looking for the same transformation.

As a registered nurse, Alisha worked in the front line of the COVID ICU. It shook her to her core - holding people’s hands with an ipad in the other so they could say their final farewells. Then in November of 2020 her own mother passed with complications from COVID. She was at the end of her rope. She decided to take a break. During this time she felt called to focus on transforming lives through healthy habits. “I believe that wellness is our responsibility, Better Me Fitness and Performance is here to help people maximize their health from the inside out,” Alisha said. “I feel called to be a catalyst for healthy transformations in the lives of everyone in the family”. Alisha utilizes her skills as an RN to offer members health assessments at the start of their journey and at steps along the way.

Both Kwan and Alisha live the lifestyle their gym supports. On most days you will see them working out with their spouses (and even kids). “We can’t expect others to do what we won’t, so we show up every day and do the work just like our members,” said Kwan.

VISIT BETTERME FITNESS AND PERFORMANCE

Better Me offers 20+ classes per week for every fitness level. They have both traditional fitness classes but also yoga and dance.

Guests are welcome anytime for a free class.

The gym is located at 1518 Navo Rd. B - 7 in Aubrey, TX 76227.

YOU’RE INVITED TO OUR RIBBON CUTTING

Better Me Fitness and Performance is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 17, at 11:30 at their Aubrey location. The address is 1518 Navo Rd B-7. We hope to see you there!

For more information, contact Kwan and Alisha at info@bettermefp.com or 940.241.0234

Meet The Team At Better Me Fitness And Performance In Aubrey, Texas