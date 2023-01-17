IDEAS For Us, Orlando’s Premiere Environmental Organization, Partners with Local Sustainable Brand, We Are Kind
IDEAS For Us Education Coordinator, Kellie, posing with one of We Are Kind’s newest tote bags. This tote will be raffled off to members this January.
We need a lot more environmental action, not just more environmental advocacy.
The local food movement is crucial to combat climate change. We sell low-maintenance, edible plants, fruiting trees, & herbs to grow your own food at home.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We need a lot more environmental action, not just more environmental advocacy. Since 2008, IDEAS For Us has focused on taking direct action to advance energy, water, food, waste, and ecology sustainability at the local level. IDEAS For Us (IDEAS) began in 2008 as a group of innovative University of Central Florida students who wanted to advance sustainability on university campuses and communities around the world. Since then, it has grown into a global non-profit focused on real action, not just advocacy, to solve environmental challenges.
— Fleet Farming Nursery Manager, Danielle Roberson
Collectively IDEAS For Us has put their hands in the dirt and boots on the ground in over 30 countries around the world and activated hundreds of thousands of everyday people just like you. Now, IDEAS For Us is proud and excited to launch their modern membership for 2023 and beyond! This membership is an easy way to support IDEAS For Us as many eco-minded individuals always have, but as an added gift, each month you will also receive a package of educational materials to help you be more knowledgeable and sustainable; exclusive discounts to businesses that do their part for the planet; and cool, sustainably-made merch. And of course, there will be some lessons on growing your own food at home from the popular urban agriculture program, Fleet Farming, which is powered by IDEAS For Us.
Keep an eye out. IDEAS For Us is going to continue adding more content, discounts, exclusive events, early releases, and more. One new partnership they are very excited about is with We Are Kind, a sustainable apparel and accessories brand with positive messages that inspire kindness to oneself, to others, to animals, and to ecology. This partnership is a match made in heaven! Each month of the year, IDEAS For Us will be raffling off We Are Kind t-shirts, totes, and accessories to members. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for SWAG!
IDEAS wouldn't be where they are today - making big strides toward sustainable development in communities all around the world - without YOU. This membership is a big hug to their supporters who have always just wanted to see them succeed, and a space for community, education, and fundraising for more eco-action projects across the globe.
Join The Solution: https://ideasforus.org/ideas-for-us-membership/
More details are available at www.ideasforus.org and www.fleetfarming.org. Check out IDEAS’ impact at www.ideasforus.org/impact/. IDEAS For Us is an international 501(c)3 environmental non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations that is founded and headquartered in Orlando, Florida USA. Fleet Farming is a nonprofit urban agriculture program of IDEAS For Us.
