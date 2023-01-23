One of the Major Writers of her Generation, Poet / Writer Wanda Coleman is Profiled by Filmmaker / Author Bob Bryan
This interview with Wanda Coleman is a classic example of an intelligent & superbly prepared Documentarian eliciting brilliant responses from a Genius Poet.
In GV21 THE WANDA COLEMAN PROJECT: Genius. (period) multi award-winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan features "One of the Major Writers of her Generation." Mr. Bryan interviews brilliant Poet / Writer / Journalist Wanda Coleman, author of over 20 books (The Riot Inside Me, Mecurochrome, Heavy Daughter Blues, Mad Dog Black Lady, etal.)
— Poet Austin Straus, Wanda Coleman’s Husband
Genius. (period) is a “must-see” interview if you’ve ever loved the writings of Wanda Coleman or if you’re interested in finding out what her beautiful life, poetic conceptual process and philosophy of creative writing was all about. THE WANDA COLEMAN PROJECT DVD includes: interview plus Poetry Readings. 80 minutes of raw, unadulterated magic!
Wanda Coleman is the recipient of the Shelley Memorial Award (Poetry Society of America) and many, many other prestigious awards and honors, she was considered the “Unofficial Poet Laureate of Los Angeles.”
THE BOB BRYAN EFFECT
Commentary by Wanda Coleman, Poet, Writer & Journalist
“Given that I am from the African-American subculture where questions are used to intimidate, oppress and confuse, it is rare that I enjoy either conducting interviews, or being the subject of them. However, independent and direct in his manner, and radiating empathy (without being precious or solicitous,) Bob Bryan interviews his subjects in an unforgettable manner.
Cool yet excited, all in the same moment, he is asks frank, inoffensive questions of genuine interest. At times his questions are startling, because they force the interviewee to assess and summarize quickly, leaving very little opportunity for “ B.S.” He does not arouse suspicion, and does not give off the impression that he has some hidden agenda other than the subject at hand. Because of his careful research, he asks questions that have not been asked 100 times before. (In my case, he asked about how I think! This seldom happens.) This does not mean that a Bob Bryan interview is easy. It is not, because, in my case, it demanded that I do some sharp and quick thinking on timeworn-and-worry swollen feet.
Bob Bryan may not know it, but he asks consummate “clean” questions, questions that are free of the sociological garbage of assumption, implication and innuendo - questions that told me, in my case, that he was open to what I had to say, and that if he had any preconceptions, he was keeping them to himself. The Bob Bryan experience is lean, comfortable and professional, and one of the best I’ve ever had.” - Wanda Coleman, Poet, Writer & Journalist
THOUGHTS & REFLECTIONS
by Poet Austin Straus, Wanda Coleman’s Husband
“Bob Bryan’s interview with Wanda Coleman is a classic example of a sensitive, intelligent, and superbly prepared Documentarian eliciting brilliant responses from a genius Poet/Writer/Journalist who is forced by smart questions to think deeply, eloquently and movingly. Many moments in this film made me laugh or cry or just sit there in wonder at the depth and breadth of this woman’s mind. And I was her mate for nearly 33 years!
This film is far and away the best of all the dozens of interviews Wanda ever did and I am profoundly grateful to Bob Bryan for giving me this treasure I can turn to whenever I feel like being reminded of my beloved’s fantastic mind. Bob, you have created a work of art, a masterpiece of the documentary interview. Thank you from my heart.” - Austin Straus, Poet
REVIEW OF GV21 THE WANDA COLEMAN PROJECT: GENIUS. (period)
by Michelle ‘Chelle’ Angelini, Poet
“Normally, I am not one to watch or listen to interviews, but GV21 THE WANDA COLEMAN PROJECT: Genius had me riveted to my seat in front of my computer. I could not tear myself away from Bob Bryan’s unique questions or Wanda Coleman’s inspiring answers. I was so drawn in by her wonderful infectious laughter, her philosophy of life, her poetry, and Wanda herself. In the process, I learned new words and ideas to inspire me as a writer.
To describe Wanda Coleman - she was vivacious, beautiful, self-assured - without being vain, and a champion to people who needed one and not just black women, but to people of all races and both genders. I learned from her and learned about myself through her. Her poetry drew laughter and tears from me. I learned many facts to apply to myself and to my writing. Most of what I learned is her enthusiasm for the craft of writing. Her poem “Mastectomy” (from her book Mercurochrome) helped me to understand more about the physical and emotional nature of the removal of women’s breasts and I was in tears by the end of her reading.
What drew me to listen with different ears when she read her poems was the emotion she poured into it. She didn’t just read it; she didn’t perform it - she was the poem come alive. I would love to watch this interview again to pick up anything I missed, since it was filled with so much amazing information. GV21 is not just an interview - it is a lesson in life, love, the craft of writing, and one writer’s way of surviving and overcoming what life handed her. This documentary should be required viewing in every creative writing classroom for young and emerging poets who think they want to write poetry or anything else.
GV21 THE WANDA COLEMAN PROJECT will help them understand that the craft of writing is not just taking a pen to paper and splashing words onto it, but pouring everything - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual - into the words and ideas that make it onto the page. Because of Bob Bryan’s excellent interview with a poet who will be missed intensely, I have a new-found appreciation for the craft with which I have been blessed and skilled to have as a talent. I’m honored that you allowed me to review this documentary interview. You made it extra interesting with the sound & special effects.” - Michelle ‘Chelle’ Angelini, Poet
