Netsweeper to Exhibit at TCEA
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper has announced that it will be exhibiting at TCEA from January 30-February 2. This event will occur at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Netsweeper will be exhibiting at booth 1841. Company representatives will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate Netsweeper’s products and meet with current and potential filtering customers.
Keeping Students Safe Online and Offline
Schools around the world are seeing an increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges in their students. Schools are looking for tools that can help identify students suffering from these mental health challenges, as well as minimize distractions and exposure to harmful content.
“The duty of care while children are on the internet is vital for schools. Schools have a responsibility to keep children safe while they’re on the internet at school, and this duty includes blocking inappropriate material or harmful content or alerting a teacher or guidance counselor when a child is looking to do something extreme, such as searching on the internet how to hurt themselves or how to commit suicide. Netsweeper’s platform and tools provide alerts to these potential risks.” — Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper.
onGuard by Netsweeper empowers schools to provide a safer internet experience for students without overburdening resources. Go beyond the browser to track, analyze, and safeguard content across multiple devices (Windows, Mac, Android, Chrome), online or offline. onGuard alerts to potential risks such as: abuse, bullying, drug misuse, grooming, mental health concerns, pornography, sexual exploitation, and self-harm.
To schedule a meeting at TCEA with Netsweeper, contact the company here.
About Netsweeper
Netsweeper is a leading provider of online student safety solutions worldwide. Our suite of digital safety monitoring and network solutions helps schools safeguard students, regardless of how they access the online world. The scale of the internet is larger than any list and larger than any one network. Netsweeper uses advanced AI to identify harmful online content, contact, conduct, and commerce in real-time and alerts administrators to potential risks to student safety. Founded in 1999, Netsweeper has a global presence servicing a network footprint of over 1 billion users. Our US office is located in Dallas, Texas. For more information visit www.netsweeper.com.
Perry Roach
Netsweeper
