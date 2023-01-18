Submit Release
Action Gypsum Supply Leased 21,884 SF at 1501 N Port Ave, Corpus Christi, TX

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Gypsum Supply, LP has leased two buildings totaling 21,884 SF of space on approximately 1.091 acres at 1501 N Port Ave in Corpus Christi, Texas. John Foret, industrial specialist with Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., represented CC Maplegrove, LLC (Landlord) on this 5 year lease.

Action Gypsum previously opened a location in Corpus Christi on Navigation Blvd but later closed. Action Gypsum returned to the Corpus Christi market to supplement the demand for materials for new construction and new plants opening in the area.
Action Gypsum Supply specializes in residential and commercial products such as drywall, steel studs, insulation, acoustical and all other related building material. Action Gypsum Supply is based in Houston, Texas and has 22 locations throughout 5 states.

CC Maplegrove, LLC purchased the property from Truckers Equipment, Inc. who had operated from this location for over 30 years. The property consists of four buildings on 3.69 acres. There are currently two buildings remaining containing 12,000 SF on 2.599 acres available for lease.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. Visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
