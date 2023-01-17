Pulsara Approved as Cloud Software Supplier on UK G-Cloud 13 Framework Crown Commercial Service Supplier

UK hospital and ambulance organisations can now procure Pulsara via the Crown Commercial Service updated G-Cloud framework.

We are thrilled to join the updated G-Cloud 13 framework, providing streamlined access to customers in the United Kingdom looking for digital health transformation solutions.” — Cynthia Bradford Lencioni, Pulsara’s EVP - Global Business & COO

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across organisations during dynamic events, has been listed as an approved cloud software supplier by Crown Commercial Service on the updated G-Cloud 13 framework. Because Pulsara is now available through this framework—under Lot 2, Cloud Software (SaaS), and the service categories of Healthcare and Information Communications and Technology (ICT)—organisations in the UK are specifically enabled to procure the Pulsara UNITED solution for hospitals and ambulance services.

“The ability for healthcare organisations to access new and evolving technologies for efficient patient care is of utmost importance,” said Cynthia Bradford Lencioni, Pulsara’s EVP - Global Business & Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to join the updated G-Cloud 13 framework, providing streamlined access to customers in the United Kingdom looking for digital health transformation solutions.”

Between 2019 and 2020, Crown Commercial Service helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn, supporting world-class public services that offer the best value for taxpayers. Building upon the benefits of the previous G-Cloud framework, the G-Cloud 13 framework provides a quick and easy route to choose and purchase the latest cloud technology and innovation. This updated framework, launched 9 November 2022 on the Public Procurement Gateway, offers a digital marketplace of cloud hosting, software, and support services for UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies.

Pulsara, identified in G-Cloud 13 as a cloud software service, is a UK GDPR secure, easy-to-use communication and logistics platform that unites the entire care team—even if they are in different departments or organisations—for any patient condition or event. By overlaying existing healthcare tools, such as phone calls, radio reports, faxes, and pagers, with one unified patient channel, Pulsara transforms how care teams communicate and coordinate patient care. Leveraging its robust feature set (video, audio clips, images, monitor/AI integrations, and more) to capture and exchange information, Pulsara accelerates the triage, transport, and treatment of patients as events evolve.

“First and foremost, our goal is to improve the lives of people and those who serve them,” said Joey Branton, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Pulsara. “Being a supplier on G-Cloud 13 will allow us to accomplish that goal by providing access to our solution, allowing teams to connect silos that have never been connected before.”

Pulsara is available through the G-Cloud 13 framework under Lot 2, Cloud Software (SaaS), and the service categories of Healthcare and Information Communications and Technology (ICT). For more information, visit: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM1557.13.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/

About Pulsara

During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organisation, team or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location constantly evolve.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Customers report per-facility average reductions in time to definitive treatment between 22% to 68% when using Pulsara, the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.