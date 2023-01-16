DCMS partners up with Matterport for an in-depth Shop Talk about Data Collection Modeling Services
Innovative Approaches to Data Collection Modeling Services
In this digital age, accurate data is the backbone of any successful business ”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Alberto Palomino
Matterport, a leading digital transformation company of the built world, and Data Collection Modeling Services (DCMS), a provider of as-built services for retailers, developers, and builders, have announced their joint venture in Shop Talk 45. The podcast event will feature Alberto Palomino, principal at DCMS, and will be live on February 1st, 2023 at 8:30 am PDT | 11:30 am EDT | 3:30 pm GMT.
The event aims to present the success stories of Matterport and DCMS in providing their clients with the tools to be more efficient in decision-making. As one of the largest mapping companies in the world and an authority in 3D mapping technology, Matterport has already completed projects in over 150 countries. They use groundbreaking spatial computing platforms that turn buildings into data by creating immersive digital twins of buildings. This provides improved documentation, appraisal and marketing throughout the building lifecycle from planning to construction to operations.
Meanwhile, DCMS has been helping its retail and real estate developer clients make faster decisions through its as-built modeling services. It uses laser scanning technologies and software for creating as-built BIM models for a variety of applications such as clash detection or space planning; 3D scanning for accurate capture of existing conditions; AutoCAD floor plans for precise detail; building surveys for comprehensive records; and Revit as-built services for measuring/documenting existing conditions.
The collaboration between these two companies is highly beneficial not just to their clients but also to other industries involved in construction projects like architects, designers, engineers, surveyors, facility managers and asset managers – all whom are provided with improved documentation accuracy that they need. By joining forces together Matterport and DCMS aim to bring more efficiency into the process of capturing data from buildings by allowing their clients access to comprehensive detailed information that can be used throughout a project’s lifespan - giving them better insights into projects while allowing them to save time during decision-making processes which leads to less delays on projects overall.
Join us on February 1st via Zoom (https://lnkd.in/eh_nFYjc) to hear Alberto Palomino discuss how both companies’ work together for better results - all while taking a look at how they’ve grown by providing their clients with valuable tools!
Data Collection Modeling Services (DCMS)
DCMS Network - As-Built, 3D Scanning, & Scan to BIM
+1 888-393-1031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Data Collection Modeling Services