Nextmune Announces Acquisition of Dermoscent, Inc.
Nextmune, a leader in specialty care for pets, has acquired Dermoscent
We look forward to this growth opportunity and all it will mean for our team and our customers throughout the country.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nextmune US, LLC announces the acquisition of Dermoscent, Inc. The acquisition will expand their line of efficient solutions for skin disorders in pets. The company acquired Dermoscent as of January 1, 2023, and will immediately absorb all of its rights and obligations.
— Magnus Kjellberg, chief executive officer and co-president of Nextmune
“We are excited to announce this merger and know that it will help us further meet our customer’s needs,” explains Magnus Kjellberg, chief executive officer and co-president of Nextmune. "We look forward to this growth opportunity and all it will mean for our team and our customers throughout the country."
Nextmune focuses on pet health, offering specialty pet skincare products that address allergies. Additionally, the company provides skin and coat support, ear care, and digestive support. With the acquisition of Dermoscent, they will expand their pet skincare line.
Absorbing Dermoscent’s skin health product line for pets, Nextmune’s line will expand to include products that help control bad odors, dandruff, excessive hair loss, dull coat, and greasy or dry skin. Nextmune offers a full range of scientifically derived specialty products that are intended to help with the skincare of pets, including dogs, cats, and horses.
Nextmune products are available online. They are science-driven, innovative, and highly specialized. The company has eight core areas of expertise and four production facilities, and its products have helped more than 1 million pets worldwide. The company has a presence in over 70 countries. To learn more about Nextmune, visit the site at: https://nextmune.com/
About Nextmune US, LLC
Nexmune is a science-driven, global specialty healthcare company dedicated to healthy, vibrant pets for life. They have a passion for allergy, dermatology and specialized care, and nutrition. The company offers diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments. They are a trusted partner to veterinarians and pet parents in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands. Nextmune is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has treated 1 million pets since its inception. To learn more about Nextmune, visit the site at: https://nextmune.com/
