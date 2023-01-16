Turkcell upgrades Ericsson Mediation platform in response to rising technology demands
LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkcell is upgrading its Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mediation platform systems, reaffirming a years-long partnership with the telecom company.
This is a significant step for the Turkish mobile phone operator, which has set out to develop its business support systems (BSS) activities, and it is set to boost capacity for data growth, making the various network generations from 3G to 5G more efficient and providing useful management tools.
Ericsson Mediation contains a number of core functions, including data processing and protocol harmonization transformations, playing a key network role for communication service providers. It has a number of use cases across 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), offering best-in-class converged, batch, online and stream mediation capabilities.
Service providers can take advantage of a number of deployment options, including on premises, virtual and cloud native.
Ericsson Mediation will simplify Turkcell’s network and reduce operational and capital expenditure by acting as a stable, flexible and uniform data interface. The update allows Turkcell to replace the interfaces in its existing online solution with the latest representational state transfer (REST) ones, and provides out-of-the-box applications for fast solution deployment in charging, billing and other key areas.
Switching to the latest Ericsson Mediation software means that Turkcell can implement 5G use cases and process 5G Call Detail Records (CDR) on its network.
Ebru Yeldan Gülmez, Industrial and Financial Technology Solutions Director at Turkcell: “Our partnership with Ericsson supports our commitment to offer enhanced experiences to our increasingly digitalized customers. By modernizing the Ericsson Mediation platform, we are creating an environment that can adapt faster to business and respond to data growth. This will enable us to offer simplified workflows to our customers. We are confident that upgrading the Ericsson Mediation will propel our transformation journey, increase our operational agility, and significantly enhance the performance of our network.”
Işıl Yalçın, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Türkiye at Ericsson Middle East and Africa: "The different capabilities Turkcell will gain by renewing the Ericsson Mediation platform will enable the operator's strategic transformation in the areas it serves. At the same time, it will prepare Turkcell for growth in the number of operations across all generations from 2G to 4.5G and 5G in the future. Ericsson Mediation will help Turkcell to improve customer experiences across Türkiye. With this modernization, Turkcell will quickly deploy the solutions needed to manage and simplify its services."
Ericsson Mediation has over 230 customers worldwide and proven performance in handling billions of daily data records.
An exceptionally stable, predictable and accurate mediation platform, it will enable Turkcell to promote the digitalization agenda throughout Türkiye.
Turkcell is directly and indrectly owned by TWF, the wealth fund of the Republic of Turkey (26.2% of shares) and LetterOne Holdings (19,8% of shares), the investment firm co-founded by Russians investors including Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
Shamir Atif
