Fancy Food Show 2023 "Whoa Dough" Booth 3129 Start-up Pavilion

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of plant-based, gluten-free cookie dough bars, will be exhibiting at the Fancy Food Show 2023 in Las Vegas. Visitors can find them at booth 3129 in the start-up pavilion.

"We are excited to showcase our products at the Fancy Food Show and introduce them to a wider audience," said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. "Our bars are the perfect option for those looking for a tasty, all-natural, and gluten-free snack and we are confident that they will be well-received at the show."

Whoa Dough bars are made with no artificial ingredients and are 150 calories per bar, with 4 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and 9 grams of sugar. They are also certified gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour, and taste just like homemade cookie dough.

Whoa Dough was founded by Todd Goldstein, whose family was looking for a tasty but healthier gluten-free snack for his two gluten-intolerant sons. The company offers six flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sugar Sprinkle, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, and a variety pack.

The company landed an American Airlines contract in August 2022. The world's largest airline, has announced that it will now offer a new vegan snack option to first-class passengers on domestic flights. The snack in question is Whoa Dough, a line of plant-based, gluten-free cookie dough bars, provided by Whoa Dough, an Ohio-based company.

“We are thrilled to partner with American Airlines to provide a healthier and delicious snack option for their first-class passengers,” said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor has been a fan favorite and we are excited for it to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day.”

This move by American Airlines to offer a healthier and plant-based snack option to its first-class passengers aligns with the growing trend of consumers seeking healthier and sustainable food choices. Whoa Dough's partnership with American Airlines is a testament to the company's commitment to providing delicious and nutritious snacks for all.



