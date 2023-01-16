CPL Launches Mobile Marketing List Reseller Program
CPL listened to their clients and developed an exceptional affiliate style solution based upon extended feedback they have received.
...our recently unveiled reseller program was designed from the ground up with quality, integrity, functionality, and ease-of-use in mind.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a trusted provider of quality mobile phone number lists for over a decade, Cell Phone List proudly offers a reseller program to clients. Through this recent endeavor, CPL aims to provide a platform from which entrepreneurial minded individuals and those with large contact networks can financially benefit from the distribution of demographic based contact lists.
— Scott Robertson
With quality and integrity at the forefront of CPL's program, this reseller opportunity was designed to encourage optimal outcomes for all parties involved. With a user-friendly generically branded product database to open-ended pricing structures, the program allows resellers to easily create their own opportunities without limitations. CPL has been listening to clients, and they are proud to offer this exceptional solution based on years of constructive feedback. In addition to the new reseller platform, CPL offers a broad selection of mobile list products and delivery platforms such as SMS and Ringless Voicemail solutions. Although the program is currently limited to demographic based list products, CPL aims to expand this marketing list reseller opportunity in the future to include mobile delivery platforms and additional solutions.
According to CPL product specialist Scott Robertson, "With this in mind, our recently unveiled reseller program was designed from the ground up with quality, integrity, functionality, and ease-of-use in mind." End-users can easily search and retrieve contact data using many geographic filters and demographic characteristics such as city, state, zip code, name, age, gender, and more. "Our platform encourages a user-friendly and seamless experience for both resellers and their clients," said Robertson. CPL list products can be, and currently are, used in multiple industries ranging from telecom, real estate, non-profit, politics, education, automotive, insurance, medical, and hospitality just to name a few. Various use case examples are available on the CPL website at CellPhoneList.net.
To learn more about this opportunity visit Cell-Phone-List.net/data-reseller-program.html
Robert
CPL Marketing
email us here