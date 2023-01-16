Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,762 in the last 365 days.

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MOUNTAIN BROOK, ALA.

At 356 Hollywood Blvd.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its first Mountain Brook outpatient clinic today at 356 Hollywood Blvd.

The Hollywood-Mountain Brook clinic, as it is called, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 205-855-0101 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, pediatric care, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management, migraine/headache management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Amanda Johnson earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Duke University and is a specialized vestibular physical therapist.

With nine years of clinical experience, Johnson is certified in LSVT BIG for treating Parkinson's disease and in functional dry needling. Her clinical interests include neurological outpatient care, pediatric and motor development rehabilitation, and migraine/concussion rehabilitation.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-mountain-brook-ala-301722501.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

You just read:

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MOUNTAIN BROOK, ALA.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.