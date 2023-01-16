Submit Release
MRS Wealth Advisors Launches Retire RIGHT Program for Individuals 50 or Better

Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - MRS Wealth Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to announce the launch of their new services for individuals 50 or better. The company specializes in helping clients transition into retirement by ensuring they have strategies in place to retire RIGHT.

Melissa Matson, Founder and CEO of MRS Wealth Advisors, recognized the increasing need for personalized financial planning for those nearing or in retirement. "Many today depend on social security as a major contributor to their retirement income, but social security was intended as an emergency measure for people who lived past the average life expectancy, which in 1935 was 62. The average person today has a life expectancy of over 80 years. It is important for people to understand that the strain on social security means a strong retirement plan should be designed to rest on sources outside of social security."

Melissa Matson

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9369/151430_42235373a4b34916_001full.jpg

In addition to addressing the challenges of social security, MRS Wealth Advisors also helps clients navigate the rising inflation rates, which has been near-invisible since the 1990's, and those who are retired or saving for retirement should account for it in their planning. Housing, food, and travel costs have all risen.

MRS Wealth Advisors offers personalized financial planning based on each client's unique goals. "No one has cookie-cutter needs, that's why we take the time to get to know each client's unique goals; creating custom plans that keep in mind the current market and trends so they can make decisions based on the facts today," says Melissa.

For more information about MRS Wealth Advisors and their services, visit their website at www.mrsretirement.com

Contact
Melissa Matson
mm@mrsretirement.com
(702) 818-5585

About:

MRS Wealth Advisors is a financial advisory firm that helps individuals 55 or better transition into retirement by ensuring they have strategies in place to retire RIGHT, meaning together, they are tackling the need for a reliable income plan that will last a lifetime, creating a suitable investment strategy, addressing the desire for generational legacy planning, ensuring appropriate healthcare, and bringing tax efficiency to maximize retirement income.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151430

