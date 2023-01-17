Dorian Drake and McLane Manufacturing Reach Edgers and Reel Mowers Export Agreement

Dorian Drake International and McLane Manufacturing announce an export agreement for edgers and reel mowers for Asia Pacific, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

We are excited to be partnering with McLane to strengthen our Golf & Turf product offering. McLane’s edger, reel mower, and greenskeeper units enjoy a good reputation in the industry....” — Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake International Inc. and McLane Manufacturing announced an export agreement for edgers, reel mowers, parts, and accessories for Asia Pacific, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian Drake will act as a sales and marketing arm for McLane products in its sales territories, with special focus on building brand recognition.

“Through this partnership with Dorian Drake, we are delivering to our customers enhanced access to an international-focused sales force and multicultural customer service,” said Anna Mendoza, president at McLane Manufacturing. “They bring the knowledge and expertise in conducting business in key international markets that will assist us in achieving our strategic growth goals.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager said, “We are excited to be partnering with McLane to strengthen our Golf & Turf product offering. McLane’s edger, reel mower, and greenskeeper units enjoy a good reputation in the industry and we are confident they will be positively received by our international distributors.”

About McLane Manufacturing, Edgers and Reel Mowers

Since 1946, McLane Manufacturing, has designed and manufactured lawn and garden equipment, specifically, high-quality USA-made edgers and reel mowers. All equipment is built from raw metal to finishing touch in their facilities located in Bell Gardens, California. McLane offers high performance products that are both innovative and long-lasting, developing equipment that can endure your lawn and garden tasks, minimize work time, and delivers a great cut. To learn more, go to https://mclaneedgers.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.