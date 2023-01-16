Lumenia Consulting announces return to in-person for the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event
ERP is a central platform for most organisations and a foundation for many of their digital transformation initiatives. By attending the event you will get months of work done in 2 days.”LONDON, UK, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ will return as an in-person event for 2023, taking place on 8-9 March in the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing delegates to compare like for like. The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting.
— Ian O’Toole, Consulting Manager at Lumenia.
The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 12 ERP vendors. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Infor, IFS, Priority Software and Unit4.
At the start of Day 1, all the ERP vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their on-line demonstrations. Delegates can then choose to attend demo sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, HR, Projects or Sales. The demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.
The ERP packed Agenda will also include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia on ‘What Makes Successful ERP Projects’ and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? Also, ERP Sector focused presentations, Feature Showcase presentations and a panel-discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.
The ERP vendors will also be available in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings. and the expert ERP teams at Lumenia are on hand for impartial guidance and advice.
As attendance at the event is limited to organisations who are potential buyers of ERP, it's also an ideal opportunity to network with others about to embark on the same journey and the event will have ample time for networking.
For further information on the event, including early-bird discounts please visit the event website http://erpheadtohead.com.
Linda Davey
Lumenia Consulting UK Ltd
+44 20 3883 1716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn