Canada’s Fastest Growing Indie Publisher Expands to Boston and Sydney

Breaking code isn’t just about programming, it is about disrupting the status quo. It's about challenging social norms, challenging systematic beliefs, and educating the whole child.” — Code Breaker Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Breaker Inc. began in 2010 as a consulting business owned and operated by Brian Aspinall. A pivot in 2019 into publishing saw the company grow exponentially overnight in the education space.

In 2021, Code Breaker Inc. connected with Dr. Matthew X. Joseph of the Boston, Massachusetts area collaborating on Joseph’s Power of Connections project. As the book topped best seller lists in multiple categories, Joseph took an interest in building his own brand in the space. Under the mentorship of CEO Aspinall and Managing Director, Daphne McMenemy, Joseph built X-Factor EDU. Code Breaker Inc. partnered with Joseph, expanding the publishing arm of the company to Boston, MA. In just over a year, X-Factor EDU published its tenth book in the education leadership space.

The following year, Code Breaker Inc. published A Mammoth Lesson by Brett Salakas, founder of #aussieED, Australia’s largest online network of teachers. The book rose to the top of global charts, taking a best seller title in three countries — Code Breaker’s first leadership read to reach the number one spot on two continents.

With a growing interest and need for a publisher in Australia’s education network, Aspinall pitched an idea. Salakas didn’t hesitate. With that, Mammoth Learning EDU was born, taking Code Breaker’s growing reach across the globe.

From the Code Breaker Inc. website:

Our mission is simple. Engaging students. Well, it is even more than that. We believe in investing in students’ well being. We believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul. We are working to change parameters to meet the needs of ALL students. We believe that all students can achieve if given a fair chance. We accomplish our goals by creating content. We blog, we tweet, we YouTube, we attend conferences, we lead workshops, we develop professional development programs to meet the needs of full school districts. We are passionate about inspiring educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail.