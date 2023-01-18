Friend of the Devil Plunges Readers Into the Seedy World of a Criminal Lawyer

Friend of the Devil will be available for purchase on March 1, 2023. Friend of the Devil will be available for purchase on March 1, 2023. Friend of the Devil will be available for purchase on March 1, 2023.

Mystery-lovers rejoice: a new book in a thrilling detective series will drop this March.

Friend of the Devil is the fourth novel in a fictional series following stand-up criminal defense lawyer, Joth Proctor. Each book can be read as a standalone but builds upon Joth’s professional and personal journey.

The series takes place outside Washington, D.C., where a mix of shady business dealings, deceitful clients, and cases that get increasingly personal pervade the story. Proctor gets tangled in a web of drug and alcohol abuse, fraud, and murder, and finds that he must live by his wits in the midst of volatile circumstances and unpredictable twists of fate that place his career, his life and the lives of those he loves in jeopardy.

Throughout the series, author James Irving weaves a world filled with scenarios loosely based on his own experiences as a private investigator and lawyer. As psychiatrist and author Mark Banschick, MD, shares, Irving’s writing is perfect “for anyone wishing to escape their own world and dip their toes into a netherworld of do-gooders, procrastinators and outright criminals. As a psychiatrist, I find his characters genuine and fascinating. As a private reader, he’s got me hooked on a roller coaster of mystery and real-life adventure."

Included in the cast of colorful characters is Heather Burke, a female shark in the male-dominated legal world who jilted Joth years ago, but remains a crucial player in his professional life. Friend of the Devil will reveal whether their longstanding friendship will ever rekindle into something more.

“Joth is someone everyone can relate to, just trying his best to do the right thing in a world where the line between right and wrong is often blurred, and who is forced to take matters into his own hands when the law doesn’t provide the justice he believes it should,” shares author, James Irving.

Friend of the Devil will draw readers back into the world of Joth Proctor where he grapples with one moral dilemma after another.

The book will be available for purchase on March 1st, 2023 on Amazon, Kindle, and www.jamesvirving.com.

About the Author

James Irving is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he studied English, and holds a law degree from the College of William and Mary.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Irving spent two years working as a private detective in Northern Virginia, where he pursued wayward spouses, located skips, and handled criminal investigations. In his early years as a lawyer, he practiced criminal law, which along with his investigative experience and trial work, informs this fictional account of Joth Proctor. Irving has authored three previous books in the Joth Proctor series, titled Friends Like These, Friend of the Court, and Friend of a Friend.

To learn more, please visit: jamesvirving.com

Friend of the Devil, Book Four: Joth Proctor Fixer Series

Publisher: Speaking Volumes Inc.

Release Date: March 2023

