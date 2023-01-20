New 7.0 Terahertz Wand Model Becoming Top Selling THZ Device for USA Med Bed
A new third generation terahertz wand device the 7.0 model includes 10 years of research and is a new top selling model for THZ devices with USA Med Bed, LLC
Terahertz Wand model 7.0 becoming a top seller and showcasing 10 years of research by over 50 people according to the manufacturer. These frequency devices include scaler "med bed" technology.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terahertz Wands have become popular devices for a host of reasons including stiffness, soreness, arthritis and skin related issues like wrinkles and skin tightening. As the units continue to grow in popularity so to does the technology and research being done in this field. The new 7.0 Terahertz Wand is a more powerful unit at 1,000 watts and is fast becoming a top selling model. This device is the culmination of research by over 50 people around the world according to the manufacturer who consider this a third-generation device. Much like Smart Phones and other technology devices the size and power of the units continues to evolve.
Terahertz Wand technology includes a host of various aspects including quantum scaler energy, quartz crystal, far infrared and also terahertz frequencies. Terahertz frequencies resonate between far infrared and microwaves and have shown to be beneficial to cells in increasing the vibration rates and assisting with cellular function, detoxification and cellular reproduction. Quartz crystal frequencies, scaler energy and far infrared along with heat help enhance the terahertz and thus create a device which is much like a hair dryer to assist with various health issues. Much like cell phones and other devices this technology continues to improve as more research and advancements in microchips also continues to move forward.
"The 7.0 terahertz Wand is fast becoming a best-selling model mainly because it is larger and more powerful than other 750-watt models like the 6.0 wand but only $150 more in price, said USA Med Bed, LLC spokesperson Jessica Brayband. In the past larger wands would cost over $1,000 and now with the 7.0 model being released customers can get a more powerful Terahertz Wand for a much lower cost", she continued.
USA Med Bed, LLC carries a wide variety of residential and professional grade terahertz devices with the 6.0 and 7.0 models being more geared for home use and the Pro Lux and Blue Pro Max, aka "Big Blue Terahertz Wand" being more designed for health and wellness practitioners including chiropractors, Reiki practitioners, massage therapists and Integrative medical professionals. Although the technology in the units works the same the larger the size of the THZ device the shorter the time frame needed to use it.
Terahertz Wands have been in development and production for nearly 10 years with the majority of models coming to the United States in the last two years. Since then, there has been a large amount of word-of-mouth testimonials, social media chatter and other grass roots word of mouth advertising that has made these devices very popular. The majority of people purchasing the devices are using them for soreness including back, knee, ankle and shoulders. Another popular use has been for skin care including reduction of wrinkles and tightening of skin.
New 7.0 Terahertz Wand Model Review