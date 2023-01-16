Registration Still Open For Employers, Job Seekers At OSB Job Fair And Career Expo Thursday At Raymond James Stadium
EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers in the Tampa Bay region and job seekers come together this week for a five-hour career expo featuring some of the top names in business and some of the top talent in the region.
OSB Job Fair & Career Expo will be held Thursday, January 19th, at Raymond James Stadium.
This event will feature companies from the greater Tampa Bay area and welcome over 1000 job seekers, from new college graduates to experienced industry professionals.
- WHAT: OSB Job Fair And Career Expo
- WHEN: Thursday, January 19th, From 10:00 AM To 3:00 PM
- WHERE: Raymond Janes Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, Florida 33607
Recruiting table space is limited but still available for Thursday’s event. Companies that want to register must do so by clicking here to be redirected to the OSB Job Fair & Career Expo website.
Job seekers can click here for FREE registration to attend the Job Fair and Career Expo.
For companies, participating in a job fair is a great way to gain access to many potential candidates who are eager to start a new role. Common benefits of taking part in a job fair include:
Building awareness of your company and its purpose: If your company is new, a job fair helps others learn more about it and the services you provide. Job fairs are a way for candidates and community members to discover your company and tell others about it.
Choosing from a wider selection of candidates: You’ll find numerous candidates at a job fair, especially if it’s held in a large school or city like Tampa. This gives you a wider selection of impressive applicants to choose from, which increases the likelihood of finding a high-performing employee.
Networking with other business professionals: There are many businesses and recruiters who attend job fairs. This gives your company’s recruiters and hiring managers a chance to network with each other. Recruiters often build connections with one another to refer candidates to each other if the candidate seems better suited for a different company.
Recruiting table space is limited but still available for Thursday’s event. Companies that want to register must do so by clicking here to be redirected to the OSB Job Fair & Career Expo website.
Brian Burns
