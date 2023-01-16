Fancy Food Show 2023 Texas Tamale Company #1 Frozen Tamale Nationwide

Fancy Food Show 2023 Las Vegas Convention Center Texas Tamale Company Houston Texas Texas Tamale Company Texas Tamale Company Texas Tamale Beginning

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Tamale Company is excited to announce their participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming Fancy Food Winter 2023 Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place at the new West Hall Convention Center from January 15th through 17th.

The company is known for their authentic Tex-Mex Tamales, which are a quick and easy option for any time of day.

Whether you're looking for a snack, a breakfast option, or a full meal, the tamales can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Their Traditional flavors and spices in the Beef, Pork, and Chicken Tamales will transport your taste buds straight back to Texas. And for those looking for something new, the company is also showcasing their latest addition, the Hatch Green Chile with Cheese tamale, that is sure to keep your taste buds excited and wanting more.

According to the company, the tamales are already fully cooked, so all you need to do is heat them up and enjoy. They are perfect for busy families, or for people who want to enjoy a homemade-style meal without the hassle of cooking it themselves. The Texas Tamale Company is looking forward to sharing their delicious tamales with visitors at the show and showcasing the versatility and convenience of their product.

The Texas Tamale Company, is a gourmet tamale business based in Houston, has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a street cart. The founders, who set out to create the first gourmet tamale in Houston, never could have imagined the instant success they would achieve. With homemade, lard-free recipes and a focus on quality, the business quickly made a name for itself.

In addition to serving tamales from the cart, the owners also began shipping "Survival Kits" across the country, which included tamales, chili, queso, and sauces for displaced Texans looking for a taste of home. This caught the attention of people outside of Texas and the legend of the Texas Tamale Company grew.

Over the last three decades, the business has expanded from a single tamale cart to a proud Texas-based company with a fan base that spans coast to coast. The company is now shipping its tamales, signature sauces, and other Texas staples all over the country.

While the tamales are no longer made "a la tamale cart," the company prides itself on gourmet-quality food and friendly service. Texas Monthly has named the company's tamales among the best mail-order tamales in Texas and among the best store-bought brands.

The company has also defined its core values which include: doing what they say, doing it with respect, doing it fairly, doing it with integrity, striving for excellent customer service and satisfaction, embracing a fun and healthy lifestyle, demanding quality, executing with speed and delivering with WOW, working as a team, supporting and giving back to the community and being accountable for their actions. The company also has a mascot "Tex" the Tamale which is helping them in getting donations for Literacy in the Bag.

According to research, a child's likelihood of becoming a lifelong reader decreases significantly if they haven't found a book they love by 4th grade. In an effort to promote literacy and encourage a love of reading, Literacy in the Bag, a Houston-based organization, works to redistribute donated children's books to schools in the area. These books are used to stock school libraries, classrooms, and provide students with at-home libraries.

In addition to children's books, Literacy in the Bag also receives adult books which are given to organizations to be resold. The proceeds from these sales are then invested into children's reading programs

The Texas Tamale Company is making a difference in their community through their signature event, Literacy in the Bag.

In partnership with organizations such as the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, Houston Public Library, iWrite, Houston Parks and Recreation, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Square Cow Movers, and the Houston Public Library Foundation, the company is working to help underserved families gain access to books for use at home. Each year, the company goes door-to-door to drop off bags for people to fill with new or gently used books. The books are then picked up, sorted, repackaged, and distributed to schools for students to take home and build their own home libraries. Through this initiative, the company has raised more than 40,000 books and helped more than 30,000 students at various schools in the last six years.

The driving force behind this initiative is the company's owner, Read Boles, who is a strong supporter of Literacy in the Bag's mission. Boles states, "My grandfather was a decorated war hero and a passionate supporter of reading and learning. He would buy used paperback books for his grandchildren so they could read while spending summers on his farm. Thanks to his encouragement, all of his grandchildren went on to earn advanced degrees." Boles continues to support literacy programs in honor of his grandfather's legacy and to ensure that all children have access to the same opportunities to read and learn.

This community-focused initiative is making a significant impact by providing access to books for underprivileged children, promoting reading and learning, and helping children to build their own home libraries. Through the dedication of The Texas Tamale Company and their partners, they are working towards a brighter future for children in their community.

Texas Tamale Company Booth #2208

Texas Tamale Company

14453 Hillcroft St. Suite 200

Houston, TX 77085

(800) T-TAMALE

(713) 795-5500 Phone

https://texastamale.com/