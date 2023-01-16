Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow for Medical Facilities (CNC-880)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor in the emergency department and I thought there should be an adjustable and disposable pillow to enhance comfort and safety for individual patients," said an inventor, from Huntersville, N.C., "so I invented THE FLOW PILLOW. My design would eliminate the need to launder traditional pillows and it could increase infection control."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pillow for use in medical facilities with bedside flow meters. In doing so, it could increase patient comfort and satisfaction. It also could reduce the risk of infection associated with reusable pillows. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-880, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

