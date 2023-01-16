Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,650 in the last 365 days.

Allied Announces January 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") AP announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of January 2023, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Allied Announces January 2023 Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.