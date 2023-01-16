BLUETTI to Amaze CES 2023 Again with its EP500 Home Power Backup System

Having dazzled CES last year, BLUETTI, a pioneer in the clean energy storage industry, has decided to wow all attendees at the world's largest tech conference with its new EP500 and other power backup products. It claims to redefine home energy at Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall #9335, January 5-8, 2023.

EP500+B500 - Modular Energy Storage System for Whole House

Similar to the EP600, the upgraded EP500 & B500 features a 9kW pure sine wave output and expandable capacity that starts at 9kWh with a single B500 LFP battery and ends at 39.6kWh when paired with 8 batteries. With its large output and capacity, EP500 will keep a house running as usual for several days during a full power outage.

Unlike other residential power systems that lack inverters or MPPT, the EP500 is an all-in-one energy storage system that can be integrated directly into any solar system to allow 9kW max solar input, or into any household AC wiring. It has a built-in hybrid inverter, which means it can both provide mains power at 120/240V AC and be topped up with mains power when needed.

Besides its peak-load shifting function to reduce electric bills, it also acts as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) that switches instantly to battery power in 10ms after the grid power fails. There will be no fear of data loss or inconvenience to life during any home emergency. The BLUETTI app allows real-time monitoring of the power consumption and working status of the entire system, keeping everything under control.

Easy installation indoor or outdoor (no wall mounting needed) and flexibility make it a comparable or even better alternative to the Tesla Powerwall. What's more. BLUETTI also offers a 10-year warranty in addition to 24/7 customer service.

AC500+B300S - Modular Energy Storage System for All Occasions

The stellar combo of the year will also hit the stage. A month earlier, it raised $11 million from more than 4,000 backers on Indiegogo, another record in BLUETTI's history.

The 16-outlet solar generator pumps out 5kW pure sine wave power and can be charged via 8kW AC+Solar dual inputs. The AC500 can handle anything from home blackouts to outdoor camping when teamed with one to six B300S LFP batteries for a maximum capacity of 18,432Wh.

In fact, many CES visitors have already gotten their hands on the AC500 and know how powerful it is. Pass-through charging, App connectivity, UPS capabilities and, more importantly, split-phase availability when two AC500 sets are connected in series, the system boasts a maximum 240V/10,000W output, making it a solid power center for running all heavy-duty appliances.

Other Power Generator Selection for Various Needs

BLUETTI has a diverse product range that can be classified by size, usage or design. It has a lineup of portable generators called the EB series, such as the popular 10-pound EB3A. The AC200MAX, AC200P and EP500, EP500Pro make up the best all-in-one power giant collection. The AC300+B300 falls into the above modular group. It is worth noting that some standalone generators can also be capacity expandable, as in the AC200 series. Options for power stations are growing in number as BLUETTI's R&D team continues to roll out products based on customer demand.

