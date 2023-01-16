ADN Group cracks the 700 million euro mark

BOCHUM, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its history, the ADN Group has achieved sales of over 700 million euros in 2022. This is an increase of around 100 million euros compared to the previous year. CEO Hermann Ramacher talks about challenges, prospects for success and ADN's role in the channel.

"We are on a growth path which I would not have imagined at the beginning of 2022. The development is extraordinary," says Hermann Ramacher. In turbulent times with crises and inflation, the ADN Group and its entire team have once again proven themselves and "performed outstandingly". The success is based on ADN's promising portfolio of IT solutions in the areas of cloud services, cyber security, data center infrastructure, UCC and modern workplace: the right ingredients in new business that open up growth areas. According to Ramacher, a central aspect here is that ADN partners master the transition to business as a managed service provider (MSP) with a focus on recurring revenues. In this context, he particularly highlights a platinum award in the MSP category that ADN recently received alongside its gold award as a VAD. "This shows that we are at the forefront of the MSP business. The awards help us to be perceived as a Trusted Advisor," he says proudly.



Team spirit for the business of tomorrow

Every employee at ADN contributes to the enormous growth figures, Hermann Ramacher emphasized in his Christmas address to the staff: the Microsoft team with the highly regarded Tech Cloud Academy, the Citrix team, which supports partners with great expertise despite challenging licensing changes, the storage, UCC and security groups, all of which are on course for growth, the Dell team, which has held its own despite supply chain problems, or the IGEL team, which has had to reinvent itself in light of market changes. At ADN, the individual departments are not self-contained, Ramacher says, but mesh like cogs to provide partners and vendors with smooth, world-class service.

ADN Group has created the conditions for further growth in the coming years. "We want to continue to lead the way in the channel and show our partners what opportunities there are for their development," says Hermann Ramacher, who sees ADN as a guide for the IT business. "We need to think ahead to where the market is going, lead our partners in that direction and provide them with the IT solutions they need for their business of tomorrow." To do that, ADN is actively fishing for vendors, including in the U.S., that haven't yet cast their eyes across the pond to Europe. "We're bringing these gems of the future to us early," the CEO said. Out of conviction, he said, ADN will continue to bring new technologies to the forefront and provide partners with empathy and knowledge to grow with them. "We are on a journey," Hermann Ramacher describes, "and this journey is not over yet!"



Deutsche Bundesbank rates creditworthiness with "eligible" certificate

Peter Laufmöller, Head of Finance Controlling at ADN, underlines the good path on which ADN is moving as a financially sound company. Proof of this is the fact that the Deutsche Bundesbank has given the ADN Group a credit rating of "eligible" for the fifth time in a row. This credit rating is equivalent to an investment grade rating from one of the rating agencies recognized by the Eurosystem for monetary policy purposes (e.g. S&P, Fitch and Moody's). "Thus, we are well positioned for our future development in terms of liquidity and credit rating," says Laufmöller.



ADN has been awarded several times in 2022

In recent months, manufacturers and the trade public have once again honored the successful cooperation with the value-added distributor from Bochum: Citrix named ADN "Citrix Distributor of the Year", Bitdefender presented the "Value Added Distributor DACH" award, ADN is "Distribution Partner of the Year" for IGEL, and Commvault presented the VAD team with two awards last year: "Distribution Partner International West" and "Partner of the Year Germany".

Various other trade publications also recognized ADN as an outstanding VAD and in categories such as managed services.