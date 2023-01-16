Fancy Food Show 2023 "Spain Food Nation with Mat Schuster Canela Bistro & Wine Bar San Francisco"

Fancy Food Show 2023 Las Vegas Convention Center Mat Schuster and Jason Crayne "Canela Bistro & Wine Bar" Spanish Aperitivos: Small Bites Before Dinner Menu Mat Schuster "Fancy Food Show 2023"

Fancy Food Show 2023 "Spain Food Nation with Mat Schuster from Canela Bistro & Wine Bar San Francisco"

These values are encapsulated in the phrase "Eat illusion, Eat quality, Eat sustainability, Eat traceability, Eat friendliness, Eat kindness" which encapsulates "The essence of Spanish food culture"” — #SPAINFOODNATION

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain's rich gastronomy and culture will take center stage at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, taking place from January 15th to 17th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This event is a major gathering of industry professionals from around the world, and will feature thousands of specialty food and beverage products for attendees to discover.

Headlining the Spanish Pavilion will be renowned chef Mat Schuster, owner of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar in San Francisco. He will serve as the official host of the #SpainFoodNation Gastro Area, showcasing his expertise in modern Spanish cuisine. Canela Bistro & Wine Bar, which opened its doors in 2011, is a neighborhood restaurant that focuses on contemporary takes on traditional Spanish dishes. Chef Schuster has dedicated his life to creating sophisticated and unforgettable flavors using only top-of-the-line local products in conjunction with gourmet Spanish products.

To give guests an opportunity to taste and explore Spain's high-quality ingredients and rich cuisine, Chef Schuster will lead seminars and live cooking demonstrations for both trade and media attendees. In addition, among the exhibitors, there will be 19 Spanish companies showing and promoting their high-quality products, including cheese, Iberian ham, olive oil, bread and desserts, providing trade and media attendees with the opportunity to dive deeper into Spain's unique offerings.

Spain is a country known for its passionate culture and lifestyle. The warmth of its people, the importance placed on friendship, and the welcoming atmosphere are all hallmarks of the Spanish way of life. This passion is reflected in the country's renowned cultural expressions, such as music, architecture, and gastronomy, which exude allure and attract visitors from around the world.

In particular, Spain's gastronomy is marked by a deep-seated passion for quality, dedication to craftsmanship, commitment to sustainability, and an emphasis on traceability. These values are reflected in the way Spanish producers modernize centuries-old traditions while still preserving the good. This pride in a job well done is reflected in the exceptional quality of Spanish food and wine.

Spain's passion for quality, tradition, and sustainability is encapsulated in the phrase "#SPAINFOODNATION". This encapsulates the essence of Spanish food culture, which is not just about the food and drink, but also about the care and attention given to the land, which is an integral part of Spanish culture. Spain's passion is real, and it can be experienced on your plate. "Eat, Drink Spain" is the invitation to join this passionate nation.

Mat Schuster is the owner and chef of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar, a Spanish restaurant in San Francisco that serves modern twists on traditional Spanish dishes. Before opening Canela in 2011, Schuster had a diverse career in the culinary industry. He was the Executive Chef for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, overseeing multiple natural food cafes near the Golden Gate Bridge. Additionally, Schuster served as the Food and Beverage Director and Executive Chef at San Francisco's Bay Club, where he emphasized fresh and healthy cuisine.