Copper Ridge Announces Name and Symbol Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Norris Lithium Inc. CHCK (formerly Copper Ridge Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "Norris") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. to Norris Lithium Inc. As part of the name change, the ticker symbol of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will also change from "COP" to "CHCK". The common shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol with a new CUSIP number (CUSIP #65635M107/ISIN #CA65635M1077) at the market open on or around January 18, 2023. The name change reflects the Company's strategic focus on the exploration and development of its lithium properties located in the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

About Norris Lithium Inc.

Norris is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Norris recently acquired the Highway and Bus Lithium properties in the James Bay region of Quebec and holds the Solitude Lake Property located near the Savant Lake area in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. Norris' objectives are to conduct exploration programs on its Solitude Lake Property and Quebec Lithium properties and to locate and develop other economic mineral properties of merit.

R. Dale Ginn, Chief Executive Officer

R. Dale Ginn

Email: dale@rsdcapital.com

Telephone: 204-794-5818

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151369