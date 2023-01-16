Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis- IndustryARC
Increasing deployment of big data services in order to provide organizations with cost-efficiency & enhanced data security are surging the growth of the market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market size was valued $6.34 billion in 2019, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during 2020-2025. The growing adoption of big data analytics in business processes for enhancing productivity and to ensure, and store large amount of data are enhancing the growth of the big data services industry. The rising deployment of technologies such as IOT and tracking solutions such as Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Radio Frequency Identification based solutions (RFID) which presents more distributed database applications along with rising data mining and data aggregators will propel the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market. Moreover, the deployment cloud-based services and the rising demand new technologies such as continuous intelligence and augmented analytics are surging the growth of the market. The explosion of huge amount of data by organization due to the advancement in technology has risen the demand for the big data services Industry during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways
In 2019, the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market was dominated by North America owing to the adoption of big data technologies for discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, banking, professional and other services.
The increasing deployment of on-cloud big data services in order to provide organizations with cost-efficiency and enhanced data security are surging the growth of the market.
The rising demand for continuous intelligence system and augmented analytics in order to provide organization with efficient decision-making automation or decision-making support are propelling the market growth.
The lack of handling large amount of data and the rise of unstructured data are hampering the adoption of Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market.
Segment Analysis:
Deployment - Segment Analysis
On-Cloud segment held the largest market share in the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market in 2019. The growing demand for public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud are enhancing the growth of Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market. As, the cloud based deployment leads to provide low cost solutions to the business which are mainly adopted by companies. Moreover, the deployment of private cloud also organizations with full control over their systems and data with effective data security. In addition, the on-cloud also enable the organization to leverage the advantage of big data services and platforms which offers cost-efficiency and enhanced security. This factors are enhances the deployment of on-cloud big data services segment further propelling the growth of the market.
Geography - Segment Analysis
In 2019, North America dominated the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market with a share of more than 41.5%, followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of dominant players such as IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. and so on has highly fueled the growth of Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market in this region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of big data technologies in enterprises in order to fulfil customer’s requirement are enhancing the market growth. In addition, the need for big data services in the US for growing advances in discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional and government services are further propelling the growth of the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business Market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Big Data Services In Small & Medium Business industry are -
1. Amazon Web Services Inc.
2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)
3. IBM Corporation
4. Microsoft Corporation
5. Oracle Corporation
