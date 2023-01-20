Electronic composer and synthesist Bart Hawkins Releases ENTERING THE AXIS MUNDI

Entering The Axis Mundi is the third album by modular synthesist and composer Bart Hawkins for Spotted Peccary Music. Bart Hawkins, in the company of cosmic giants at Maryhill Stonehenge Memorial in Washington. Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR

Spotted Peccary Music releases Bart Hawkins' latest album, an inspired combination of classic EM and Berlin-School modular synthesizer music, and his new video.

The modular synth itself is an axis mundi, it pulls you in, where out of chaos comes clarity of focus, the center that all revolves around.” — Bart Hawkins

PORTLAND, OR, USA, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composer and synthesist Bart Hawkins’ third album for Spotted Peccary Music , Entering The Axis Mundi, picks up where its predecessor Vision of Eden left off, continuing a sonic retelling of a creation myth. This time, instead of the book of Genesis, Hawkins drew inspiration from the concept of axis mundi, meaning “cosmic axis”— the core of existence where time and space are nonlinear and all history convergent. The innovative album releases worldwide today in a variety of digital formats, and on all streaming platforms.Music writer Robin James reviews the album as an adventurous listening experience, stating "...your ears will step up into the core of existence where time and space are nonlinear and all history convergent. Are you ready?"The tranquil opening track -- “A Joyous Return” -- builds like a cresting wave as elongated chimes ripple around an anchoring modular synth pattern. The thrilling “To Ride a Pterodactyl” features some of Hawkins’ most innovative sound design yet. Here, he feeds the modular synth through a Moog Theremin to conjure the searing screeches of a prehistoric beast.Throughout the nine tracks of Entering The Axis Mundi, Hawkins further establishes himself as a master of atmospheres extruded from the complex palette of the modular synthesizer . From the wistful adventure of “River Boat to Atlantis” to the galloping tension of “Race to Cosmos Redshift 7 Galaxy,” he is at home in any world he weaves.Hawkins found the perfect language of this concept in the modular synthesizer; its sounds are innately cyclical, yet in constant motion. He says, “The modular synth itself is an axis mundi, it pulls you in, where out of chaos comes clarity of focus, the center that all revolves around.”Reflecting on his process, he adds “I do not use any keyboards in my music, everything you hear is created from the modular system. There is an organic intimacy that happens between you and the modular when a keyboard is not hooked up. It is very liberating. And I hope I can capture some of that and pass it to my listeners. It challenges me to think differently about the signal path and how music is created. The more I let go of thinking my way into music, the more the music emerges. This process is transformational and it is no different in life. Listening without your ears and seeing without your eyes will transform your life completely.”Spotted Peccary will live stream the album throughout the day of release on SPMLive: https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv and, the first video from the album -- "An Owl's Dream Of Me (Excerpt)" -- is out now on YouTube (see below).Entering The Axis Mundi was produced, composed, performed and mixed by Bart Hawkins. The album was mastered by Howard Givens, with creative design by Daniel Pipitone. It is available in many digital formats including Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless, MP3 downloads, and can be found on most streaming platforms. Follow this smartlink or go to https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/entering-the-axis-mundi/ for all formats and options.Hawkins' first release on the Spotted Peccary Music label was 21 Pulse Eclipse (SPM-4301), followed by Vision Of Eden (SPM-4302), and now Entering The Axis Mundi (SPM-4303).About Bart Hawkins: Electronic music composer and modular synthesist Bart Hawkins’ dedication to inner sonic exploration began in the early '80s when his practice of Zen Meditation and love of the Berlin School style of electronic music launched him into a world of musical landscapes, sonic textures, and silence, sparking a spiritual awakening into the power of sound. His time as a professional film & video producer and cinematographer soon led to experiments with tape loops, delays, re-recording techniques, and the mixing of ambient sounds to create visual listening experiences. Now, diving headlong into the world of modular synthesis, Bart’s sonic creations guide listeners through an electric universe of sound, vision, and consciousness.For more information, or to interview Bart Hawkins, please contact: Beth Hilton, Director of Communications, Spotted Peccary Music.Tracklist:1 A Joyous Return2 To Ride A Pterodactyl3 Race To Cosmos Redshift 7 Galaxy4 Parisa And Miriam5 An Owl’s Dream Of Me6 Entering The Axis Mundi7 River Boat To Atlantis8 The Secret Of 33.39 Blessed Under Your FeetBuy/Stream:Smartlink: https://orcd.co/entering-the-axis-mundi-ps Website: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/entering-the-axis-mundi/ Bandcamp: https://bart-hawkins.bandcamp.com/album/entering-the-axis-mundi Music Video: https://youtu.be/XuUXAhV8Lds Connect:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpottedPeccary Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary/

Time and space are cyclic and in constant motion.