Israeli Medical Conference Explores New Innovations and Advances
Proton therapy co-developer Dr. Eugen Hug gave keynote, praised Israeli medics.
We are proud to support the work that L’maanchem does in Israel, in helping people to get access to medical services when they might otherwise not be able to afford to do so.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical experts and scientists from Israel and around the world gathered in Tel Aviv in early January to explore new ways of developing innovative treatments that could save lives and help people recover faster.
— Friends of L’maanchem chairman Beny Steinmetz
One of the world’s leading cancer doctors, Professor Dr. Eugen Hug, who is a co-developer of proton therapy, praised Israeli medical centres for working on the innovative procedure.
"You have scientists, physicists and accelerators that are joining us and helping us develop this method. You are one step away from treating patients," he told attendees.
The conference, organised by medical charity L’maanchem, also looked at ways that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence might impact hospitals and clinics.
"In the year 2040, artificial intelligence will be present in our lives in a very significant way. The medicine of the future seems very promising, optimistic, but not less than that – challenging,” said L’maanchem chairman Rabbi Yossi Erblich.
“Medicine is taking huge steps forward; research is shaking the foundations; and technology is conquering every arena in the world of medicine,” he said, while arguing that robots – already in use for heart and other surgeries – along with machine learning, would never replace the human touch of doctors.
He also mentioned: “As advanced as it may be, medicine is not viable without a heart and a soul.”
Businessman Beny Steinmetz, who heads Friends of L’maanchem, also attended the conference and said the medical charity was essential to connect top-level medical services and patient support.
“We are proud to support the work that L’maanchem does in Israel, in helping people to get access to medical services when they might otherwise not be able to afford to do so,” he said.
Steinmetz, who is involved in mining projects around the world and who holds French and Israeli citizenships, runs one of the leading social charities in Israel, the Agnes and Beny Steinmetz Foundation together with his wife. The Foundation provides assistance in the areas of early childhood education, youths at risk as well as culture and the arts.
William Furney
Reachology
+44 7903 716788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn