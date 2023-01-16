MRD ACCLAIMS RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AS DCGA CONTINUE TO DELIVER

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) on behalf of the rural people has applauded the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) for its vigorous commitment towards rural infrastructure development in the country.

This was proven in the latest handover and launching of a new $10.5 million government funded climate resilient wharf and ramp infrastructure project in Tulagi, Central Island Province on Wednesday 11 January 2023.

“Government’s steady commitment to building much-needed and reliable socio-economic network of infrastructures in our rural areas is not only commendable but hopeful as such economic stimulating investment will unquestionably contribute to boosting the participation of rural people in economic activities,” MRD said in a statement.

It added that such meaningful development would not only bring most needed services to the people of Central Province but also will provide business opportunities and decentralize government services down in the rural areas.

The statement further said that having such a climate-resilient infrastructure will not only boost development in rural areas but will tackle the continuous threat caused by climate change.

MRD congratulated Central Island landowners, Premier Polycarp Galaigu and his executive and Member of Parliament for Ngella Constituency for their support towards the success of the new infrastructure project.

The success of the project demonstrated DCGA’s continuous commitment to deliver much-needed socio-economic infrastructure’s despite challenges to the local economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic community transmission and other related challenges.

Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga during the launch said that the government is very confident that the new wharf will open up more business opportunities to the island as bigger vessels can come in and out of the province to contribute to our local economy.

Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, Minister for the Ministry of Provincial Government, Hon. Rollen Seleso, Minister for the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Hon. Rexon Ramofafia and official guests at the newly opened wharf in Tulagi.

The project was a partnership between the National Government, Provincial Government, Landowners and contractor.

“Today’s event is a testament to a successful partnership between all stakeholders including the national and provincial governments, communities and the contractor. Everyone has contributed to the success of this project, which is fully funded by the Government,” Hon. Maelanga said when he officiated in the official opening and handing over of the new infrastructures.

He said that infrastructure such as roads, bridges, wharves and airports are enablers of economic development.

“These are projects that our people can see, feel and touch. The government trusts that the wharf will boost the Central Islands Province economic activity and contribute to the transformation of the lives of our people of Tulagi and surrounding communities.

“Today’s event would not have been possible without the steadfast commitment of the national government in ensuring that this project gets to where it is despite the many challenges faced along the way as a nation,” Hon. Maelanga attested.

Meanwhile, MRD as a ministry responsible for Rural Development said that it will continue to work closely with other ministries and relevant stakeholders to ensure much-needed government services are delivered in the rural areas especially in our 50 constituencies towards improving social and economic livelihoods of everyone.

Acting PM Maelanga congratulated Central Island Province Premier Polycarp Galaigu for his province milestone achievement.

Acting PM Maelanga, Minister for Ministry of Provincial Government Hon. Rollen Seleso (in blue shirt). On his right-back is Member of Parliament for Ngella Constituency Hon. Bartholomew Parapolo who is also the Minister for Culture and Tourism and official guests during the handing program at Tulagi.

– MRD Press