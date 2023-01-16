/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville/
WOLFVILLE, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville, His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of Kings County, Michael Howell, Executive Director of Devour! Studios and Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director of Devour! Studios.
Date:
Monday, January 16, 2023
Time:
1:00 p.m. AST
Location:
Devour! Studios
360 Main St.
Wolfville, NS
B4P 1C9
SOURCE Infrastructure CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c2905.html