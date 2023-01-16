SinVerse's AI integration: A Revolutionary Step Forward in the Metaverse and Web-3 Gaming

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - SinVerse, the leading decentralized metaverse platform, has made history by becoming the first metaverse to fully implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The integration of AI allows for a truly immersive and dynamic virtual experience, with the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with and utilize virtual worlds.

Sinverse

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/151394_9cc1592f74731b92_001full.jpg

According to Rutherford Atayobo, chief operations officer and co-founder of SinVerse, "We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the metaverse and web-3 gaming space. The integration of AI technology takes SinVerse to the next level and sets the stage for a new era of virtual experiences. Our goal is to make SIN token, our native token, more valuable and useful for the community by providing more utilities and use cases for it."

One of the key features of SinVerse's AI integration is its use in combating cheating in the platform's games. The platform's AI-powered NPCs (non-player characters) are able to detect and prevent cheating, making for a fairer and more enjoyable gaming experience for all players. This is particularly notable in the game "GTA on the blockchain," which is one of the most popular games on the SinVerse platform.

Furthermore, the platform has recently registered the SinVerse.AI domain name, suggesting that there may be future partnerships coming in the field of AI technology. SinVerse's partnership with VAIOT, a company that offers blockchain based AI solutions, will enable development of "meta agreements" for in-game businesses, allowing users to create and operate their own businesses using NFT (non-fungible token) business licenses. This feature is set to open up a whole new world of possibilities for in-game economies and player-driven commerce, driving more utility for the SIN token.

SinVerse's commitment to innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies sets it apart in the metaverse and web-3 gaming space. The platform's use of AI to combat cheating and facilitate in-game businesses, combined with the potential for future partnerships in the field, sets the stage for a new era of virtual experiences. With this step SinVerse is positioning itself as a market leader, and a company to watch in the blockchain and AI space. For more information and to join the SinVerse community, please visit the official website

Media Contact :

Contact person - Rutherford Atayobo

Email - rutherford@sinverse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151394