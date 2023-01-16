Bio Stimulants Market worth US$5.8 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 11.9% - IndustryARC
Bio Stimulants Market growth is being driven by the budding organic food industry and the surging launches of bio stimulants based on seaweed extracts.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bio Stimulants Market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio stimulants apply to microbe-based agricultural chemicals that are utilized to advance plant development organically. They are produced by utilizing different active ingredients, inclusive of humic acid, fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial modifications. Bio Stimulants are utilized on the soil, seed, or leaves of cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and additional plantation crops to improve the nutrient accessibility, tolerance to environmental stresses, water holding capacity, metabolism, and generation of chlorophyll. They also boost the antioxidant action and encourage root development and cell enlargement in the plant. For micronutrients, there are identified basic, and certainly almost basic (plant-particular), nutrients utilized by plants to encourage an assortment of enzymatic reactions and cofactors. N-P-K blends presently involve dry granular micronutrients to more applications of liquids both in the soil and over the top of growing crops for a more instantaneous foliar crop response. Enzymes are important activators in the soil and are recognized to serve a valuable role in keeping up soil health and its environment. A rare balance of chemical, physical, and biological (inclusive of microbial specifically enzyme actions) constituents contribute to maintenance to the soil. Custom Enzymes has developed enzyme-based formulations for organic agriculture.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Bio Stimulants Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Europe Bio Stimulants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating existence of agricultural operations and the accessibility of numerous variants of acid and extract-based bio stimulants including seaweed extracts for distinct crop types favored by the user in the European region.
2. Bio Stimulants Market growth is being driven by the budding organic food industry and the surging launches of bio stimulants based on seaweed extracts. However, the dearth of transparency in patent protection laws in different countries has resulted in the predominance of low-quality products and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Bio Stimulants Market.
3. Bio Stimulants Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bio Stimulants Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
Bio Stimulants Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Bio Stimulants Market based on the application can be further segmented into Foliar, Soil, and Seed. The Foliar segment held the largest market share in 2021.
Bio Stimulants Market Segment Analysis – By Crop Type: The Bio Stimulants Market based on crop type can be further segmented into Grains & Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others.
Bio Stimulants Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Bio Stimulants Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bio Stimulants Industry are -
1. IsagroS.p.A
2. BASF SE
3. BiolchimS.p.A.
4. Biostadt India Limited
5. Biovert S.L.
