Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Revenue to Cross US$7.3 billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC
Increasing Usage of Natural Food Colors and Flavors in a Variety of Applications Is Boosting Product DemandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market size is forecast to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. During the processing of food, a substantial amount of flavor and color is lost. In order to enhance the appeal of a food or beverage, natural colors and flavors are added. Color is among the most important visual characteristic to evaluate the food quality and also sets a benchmark for other sensory experiences such as taste, smell, and texture. Natural extracts generally used as food colors and flavors offer plenty of health-promoting benefits and hence have become a priority while choosing the right food for customers. A variety of food flavors and colors such as carotenoids, curcumin, caramel, antioxidants, and essential oils also enhance the nutritional value of food and beverage. Increasing consciousness of the health advantages of natural colors and color additives is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors industry. Increasing usage of Natural Food colors and flavors is increasingly substituting synthetic flavors and colors which is anticipated to further enhance the overall industry of the global natural food colors & flavors market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominated the global natural food colors & flavors market in 2021 owing to the increase in the number of consumers choosing natural over synthetic food enhancements. The global natural food colors & flavors market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of the natural colors and flavors and diversifying the application of flavors and colors in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to aid the market growth of the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market report.
4. Inconsistencies in regulations of food flavor and color in different countries are poised to restrain the growth of the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market.
Segmental Analysis:
Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The global natural food colors & flavors market based on type can be further segmented into natural extracts, aroma chemicals, essential oils, caramel, carotenoids, anthocyanins, curcumin, and others.
Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The global natural food colors & flavors market based on the application can be further segmented into food and beverages. Food held the largest share in the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market in 2021 and is estimated to hold the fastest surge, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The global natural food colors & flavors market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Industry are -
1. DuPont
2. Archer Daniels Midland.
3. Givaudan
4. Kerry Group, Plc
5. International Flavors & Fragrances
