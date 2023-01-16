Soft Covering Flooring Market to Reach $54 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC
Increased Construction of Residential and Commercial Buildings and Rise In Disposable Income of IndividualsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Soft Covering Flooring Market size is forecast to reach $54 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026 owing to an increase in the growth of the commercial replacement market, as well as a growing need for green building materials. In the flooring sector, manufacturers specialized in soft covering flooring also provide a wide variety of lightweight and recycled raw materials including linoleum, polypropylene, nylon, and other synthetic fibers. Furthermore, the massive expansion of the tourism and hospitality industries, as well as the increased construction of commercial and residential buildings in developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea, are likely to fuel demand for soft covering flooring. The increasing R&D activities of major manufacturers for innovative designs and services are further expected to drive the demand for the soft covering flooring market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Soft Covering Flooring Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America Dominated the soft covering flooring market in 2020, owning to the product's great penetration in residential and commercial buildings due to its great durability and ease of installation.
2. The growing number of green buildings being built in the United States is predicted to boost demand for eco-friendly and lightweight floor coverings.
3. In addition, rising consumer spending on residential construction, along with increased per capita income, is projected to help consumers afford home interiors, particularly pricey flooring solutions.
4. Product demand is expected to be boosted by technological advancements aimed at giving a choice of dying technologies to create diverse patterns, solid colors, and design continuity.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Carpet tiles segment held the largest share in the soft covering flooring market in 2020, due to the ease of rotation and replacement provided by the carpet tiles made of linoleum, polypropylene, nylon, and other synthetic fibers.
2. North America held the largest share in the soft covering flooring market in 2020 up to 30%, as a result of the development and subsequent sale of environmentally friendly and sustainable carpets The United States is the region's primary growth engine.
3. The residential application held the largest share in the soft covering flooring market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
4. The demand for soft covering flooring has been boosted by rising global earnings as well as increased construction of residential and commercial buildings.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Soft Covering Flooring Industry are -
1. Cargill Inc
2. Abbey Carpet Company Inc
3. Beaulieu Group LLC
4. AstroTurf LLC
5. Dixie Group Inc.
