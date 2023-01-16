Organic Yogurt Market is Projected to Hit US$49,250 million by 2027 | Says IndustryARC
Increasing awareness about health among consumers and growing cases of digestive disorders are some of the factors driving the Organic Yogurt Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Yogurt Market size is estimated to reach $49,250 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic yogurt is high in proteins, lipids, vitamins, carbs, and minerals, among other things. Owing to its health benefits, it is frequently referred to as a superfood. It can be produced using either cow or goat milk. The nutritional value of cow milk is increased even further, with higher levels of whey proteins, magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, probiotics agent, vitamin D, potassium, and other enzymes. Organic yogurt's benefits include lower blood pressure, improved body metabolism, and lower lipid levels. Also, Organic yogurt benefits human health in a variety of ways. It reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, improves food digestion, prevents osteoporosis, improves bone density, aids in weight loss, reduces the risk of colorectal cancer, boosts the body's immunity, regulates mood, and has a significant potential for reducing chronic pain and brain operation. Organic yogurt contains lactic acid and lactose which helps to increase the metabolic activity of yogurt. Yogurt eating has been linked to decrease glucose levels, insulin resistance, and systolic blood pressure. Organic whole milk yogurt is available in various flavors which support immune and digestive health. Organic yogurt is a healthy source of carbohydrates protein, fat, and good bacteria. Increasing awareness about health among consumers and growing cases of digestive disorders giving rise to the need for Organic Yogurt are some of the factors driving the Organic Yogurt Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Organic Yogurt Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to rising awareness among people regarding the importance of Organic Yogurt -based products as it helps to provide various nutrients and energy. Nowadays, people are consuming healthy products and prefer mostly dairy products. Also, many consumers are looking for plant-based yogurts owing to increasing dairy allergies. According to the United States Plant-based Foods Association, in the U.S. about 9% of plant-based yogurt are sold and generated about $377 Million in 2021.
2. Increasing awareness about health among consumers and growing cases of digestive disorders are some of the factors driving the Organic Yogurt Market. However, the high cost of organic yogurt is one of the factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Organic Yogurt Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
Organic Yogurt Market Segmentation Analysis- By Category : The Organic Yogurt market based on the category can be further segmented into Dairy-based Yogurt and Non-Dairy-based Yogurt. Dairy-based Yogurt held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
Organic Yogurt Market Segmentation Analysis- By Flavor : The Organic Yogurt market based on flavor can be further segmented into Plain Yogurt and Flavored Yogurt. Plain Yogurt held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
Organic Yogurt Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Organic Yogurt market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Organic Yogurt Industry are -
1. Pillars Yogurt LLC
2. Danone Silk
3. Stonyfield Organic
4. Califia Farms LLC
5. Hain Celestial
