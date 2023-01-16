Polish Experimental Film "The Seventh Seal" directed by Jacek Krawczyk won at the Vegas Movie Awards

Jacek Krawczyk - Director Movie poster "The Seventh Seal" " The Seventh Seal" actors - Joanna Czajkowska, Jacek Krawczyk, Grzegorz Sierzputowski

Las Vegas, january 2023 – The experimental short film “The Seventh Seal” is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™

SOPOT, POLAND, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, january 2023 – The experimental short film “The Seventh Seal” is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Experimental Film - Award of Merit.

“The Seventh Seal” tells the story of a disillusioned Knight Antonius returns home from the Crusades to find his country in the grips of the Black Death, he challenges Death to a chess match for his life. Tormented by the belief that God does not exist, Antonius sets off on a journey, meeting up with traveling player Mia and becoming determined to evade Death long enough to commit one redemptive act while he still lives. But Death is always around the corner, biding his time. Knight Antonius cannot escape his fate, and the two begin their game.

The film was inspired by the works of director Ingmar Bergman. “The Seventh Seal” has been "The Seventh Seal" was produced in Poland by the independent theater group Sopot Dance Theatre, the director of the film is Jacek Krawczyk - independent filmmaker, camera and lights - Alicja Byzdra, actors - Joanna Czajkowska, Jacek Krawczyk, Grzegorz Sierzputowski, music - Mariusz Noskowiak.

“The Seventh Seal” managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.

This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind “The Seventh Seal” to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei,

William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham- Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.

VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com This is Jacek Krawczyk's statement after this important achievement: “ Faith in your power, truth, spirit, art, makes dreams come true... ”

You can watch the trailer for “The Seventh Seal” at link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_88SOsgoGIM

For more information about award-winning “The Seventh Seal” visit link https://www.vegasmovieawards.com/winners-merit/january-2023-edition

trailer "The Seventh Seal" - director by Jacek Krawczyk