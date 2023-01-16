Sodium Silicate Market Size Hit USD 11.18 Billon by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium silicate market was valued at USD 7.64 Billion in 2021 and is reach a valuation of US$ 11.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2022-2030.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sodium-silicate-market
Sodium and silica oxides combine to form the colorless substance sodium silicate, which helps in the production of silica gel, detergents, and soaps. It also finds use in the cement, binder, filler, and adhesive sector. Additionally, it is utilized as a sealer, a fireproofing substance, and a wall covering for concrete. Additionally, it is used to preserve wood and eggs. Additionally, the textile and pharmaceutical sectors employ sodium silicate.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising demand for sodium silicate in water treatment
Sodium silicate is used in wastewater treatment facilities as an alum coagulant and iron flocculant. When sodium silicate binds to colloidal molecules and sinks to the bottom of the water column, larger aggregates are created. Previously, corrosion inhibitors and sequestrants were used to treat drinking water. The qualities of sodium silicate and its affordable price have led to the widespread use of this chemical in water treatment facilities across several sectors.
Increasing demand for sodium silicate in major end-use Industries
The market is likely to profit from the substantial increase in demand for sodium silicate on a global scale in a variety of industries, including paper & pulp, rubber, detergent, food & beverage, and paper & pulp. A number of sodium silicate applications, such as paints and coatings, plastics, and ink, are anticipated to witness an increase in demand for silica gels and silica sols. This substance is used in the automotive industry as a crack sealer for mufflers, tailpipes, exhaust system joints, resonators, and other parts. Sodium silicate flocculant, which precipitates colloidal particles, is used to clarify beer and wine. Gels made of sodium silicate are used in aquaculture hatcheries as a substrate for the growth of algae.
Dangerous results of Sodium Silicate
Products with sodium silicate are frequently available in quantities between 20% and 60%. As a result of exposure to sodium silicate in large doses, significant injury can occur to humans. When exposed to high sodium silicate concentrations in solutions, human mucous membranes, the upper respiratory tract, the lungs, the skin, and the eyes become inflamed. Sodium silicate can substitute for other pH modifiers, such as sodium carbonate and trisodium phosphate, in pulp and paper and detergent applications (TSP). The risky side effects of sodium silicate and the availability of substitutes for some applications may constrain the market's growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the sodium silicate market's growth potential, particularly since demand fell across the severely affected pulp and paper industry. On the other hand, in 2021 there was a huge increase in demand for sanitation items such as hand sanitizers, detergents, handwashes, and tissue paper, which raised demand from detergent manufacturers.
The sodium silicate market is likely to continue to encounter supply restrictions in 2020 owing to the ongoing supply chain issues in the market and production reduction by competitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the absence of significant capacity increases by top competitors in the market, long-term supply risks could possibly continue to exist in the sodium silicate market.
Segmentation Overview
Based on the Type
In 2021, the liquid sodium silicate segment held a share of more than 85% of the global market. Liquid sodium silicate will likely continue to increase steadily while being a part of numerous research lines at numerous labs and research organizations. Suppliers with a global presence in the liquid sodium silicate market have more recent opportunities for market innovation.
Based on the Grade
In 2021, the alkaline segment maintained a substantial share of 80.8% in the global market. Other alkaline salts don't have some of the useful characteristics that alkaline sodium silicates do. Alkaline sodium silicates find use in various applications because of these qualities and their low costs, such as coagulant aids, anti-corrosives, catalyst bases, deflocculates, chemicals, zeolites, adhesives, detergents, ingredients in cleaning compounds, cement, binders, and special coatings. With the use of soluble silicates, many purification and treatment problems associated with industrial and chemical processes are overcome successfully and economically.
Based on the Form
The crystalline form segment will project the highest annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the usage of crystalline sodium silicate in applications such as fireproofing, floor cleaning, laundry, dairy, and metal. Additionally, it is used in antibiotic preparations, paper deinking, insecticides, fungicides, and bottle washing for carbonated beverages.
Based on the Material
In 2021, the silica segment dominated the global market with a share of 75%, and the segment will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.
Based on the End Use
In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the lion's share of the global market due to the widespread usage of sodium silicate in industrial processes, including cement refractories, concrete hardening, and soil stabilization. The construction segment also accounts for a substantial share of the market.
Based on the Application
In 2021, the detergent category maintained a share of approx 33.8 % of the market and will maintain its position over the coming years. Dishwashers, bottles, dairy equipment, detergents for de-inking paper, textile processing, metal cleaning, laundry, and detergents for locomotives all make use of sodium silicates. Sodium silicates are used in synthetic detergent compositions to lessen corrosion and alkali assaults. Detergent formulations without the product would be too harsh for washers made of zinc or aluminum.
It is also possible to glaze fine china and porcelain embellishments with synthetic silicate detergents. As a result, during the coming years, the sodium silicate market is anticipated to increase in response to the rising demand from the soap and detergent industry.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/sodium-silicate-market
Prominent Players
The notable competitors in the global sodium silicate market are:
Tokuyama Corporation
BASF
Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd.
CIECH S.A.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
PQ Group Holdings Inc.
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Merck Millipore Limited
Kiran Global Chems Ltd
Glassven C.A.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global sodium silicate market segmentation focuses on Type, Grade, Form, Material, End-User, Application, and Region.
By Type
Solid
Liquid
By Grade
Neutral
Alkaline
By Form
Crystalline
Anhydrous
By Material
Sodium Oxide
Silica
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Application
Detergent
Paper Bonding
Water Treatment
Construction Material
Optical Glass
Bonding Insulation Material
Wood Materials
Metal Sheets
Fabrication of Foundry Molds
Silica Gel Packets Moisture Control
Food Preservation
Passive Fire Control
Stone Consolidation
Welding Electrodes
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/sodium-silicate-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn